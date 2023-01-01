PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Homepage Roadblock

What are you getting?

  • The homepage roadblock with leaderboard page first look makes sure your brand is top of mind across the TOUR audience's most frequently viewed pages. This product comprises the top 2 placements across the responsive PGATOUR.com homepage and the first ad viewed per user on the top 2 placements on the leaderboard page.
  • Responsive inline ad slots take-over across PGATOUR.COM throughout the tournament weekend

• High impact offers full rich-media capabilities including offerings below, choose up to three custom designs and functionalities

• Balance of engaging visuals for advertisers and respect for the user experience

PGA TOUR Champions
Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.