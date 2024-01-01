PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Leaderboard First Look

What are you getting?

  • First impression row 5 position on PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR App scoring leaderboard during a 24-hour or 12-hour activation period.
  • Display is high impact enabled; choose up to three custom designs or functionalities.
  • Each user will be served this ad on their first visit to the leaderboard during the sponsorship period

PSD Template

  • The PGA TOUR requires the use of this PSD Template for all rich media designs.
  • Please provide a layered, organized PSD file to allow for interactive animation and responsive scaling; Separate branding and messaging from the background image. Fonts: .otf, .ttf. Lead time is 12-14 business days. If a layered PSD template with necessary design assets cannot be provided, standard banners are an alternate option.

Rich Media Sizes Required (in PSD Template):

  • 1032x290, 581x300, 335x300, 970x110, 728x90, 335x120
Rich Media Video Asset Specifications (Optional):
Resolution1080p - 1920 x 1080
File Type.mp4, .mov
Recommended Length6 - 15 seconds
CodecH.264 MP4 & VP8 WebM, MOV, AVI
Audio Bitrate128 kbps minimum
Audio CodecAAC / MP3 / MP4

If Standard sizes are chosen, minimum sizes are required:

  • 970x250, 300x250, 728x90, 320x100, 970x90
Standard Banner Requirements (if chosen):
Accepted FormatsGIF, JPG, HTML5
Loop Limit3, 15 seconds maximum
FPS24 fps, 200KB - 300KB load file size
3rd Party TrackingYes
Creative Versions Accepted3 maximum
HTML5 environmentDisplay & Video360

