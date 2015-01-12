Print

2020 SCHEDULE

Dates
Tournament
Links Network Defending champion
Jan 12 - 15
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
Sandals Emerald Bay GC,  Great Exuma,  BAH  • Purse: $600,000
Zecheng Dou
$108,000
Jan 19 - 22
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar
Royal Blue Golf Club,  Nassau,  BAH  • Purse: $600,000
Rafael Campos
$108,000
Jan 30 - Feb 2
Panama Championship
Panama GC,  Panama City,  PAN  • Purse: $625,000
Michael Gligic
$112,500
Feb 6 - 9
Country Club de Bogota Championship
Country Club de Bogota-Lagos,  Bogota,  COL  • Purse: $700,000
Mark Anderson
$126,000
Feb 13 - 16
LECOM Suncoast Classic
Lakewood National GC,  Lakewood Ranch,  FL  • Purse: $600,000
Mark Hubbard
$99,000
Feb 27 - Mar 1
El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA
• Purse: $650,000
Martin Trainer
$117,000
Mar 19 - 22
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
Le Triomphe G&CC,  Broussard,  LA  • Purse: $600,000
Vince Covello
$99,000
Mar 26 - 29
Lake Charles Championship
Country Club at Golden Nugget,  Lake Charles,  LA  • Purse: $600,000
Apr 2 - 5
Savannah Golf Championship
Landings Club - Deer Creek GC,  Savannah,  GA  • Purse: $600,000
Dan McCarthy
$99,000
Apr 16 - 19
Veritex Bank Championship
Texas Rangers GC,  Arlington,  TX  • Purse: $600,000
Apr 23 - 26
Huntsville Championship
The Ledges,  Huntsville,  AL  • Purse: $600,000
Apr 30 - May 3
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
Nashville Golf & Athletic Club,  Nashville,  TN  • Purse: $600,000
Robby Shelton
$99,000
May 7 - 10
KC Golf Classic
Blue Hills Country Club,  Kansas City,  MO  • Purse: $675,000
Michael Gellerman
$121,500
May 14 - 17
Visit Knoxville Open
Holston Hills CC,  Knoxville,  TN  • Purse: $600,000
Robby Shelton
$99,000
May 21 - 24
Evans Scholars Invitational
The Glen Club,  Glenview,  IL  • Purse: $600,000
Scottie Scheffler
$99,000
May 28 - 31
REX Hospital Open
The CC at Wakefield Plantation,  Raleigh,  NC  • Purse: $650,000
Sebastian Cappelen
$117,000
Jun 4 - 7
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
Thornblade Club,  Greer,  SC  • Purse: $700,000
Rhein Gibson
$126,000
Jun 11 - 14
Live and Work in Maine Open
Falmouth Country Club,  Falmouth,  ME  • Purse: $600,000
Jun 18 - 21
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
Crestview CC,  Wichita,  KS  • Purse: $625,000
Henrik Norlander
$112,500
Jun 25 - 28
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Oakridge Country Club,  Farmington,  UT  • Purse: $675,000
Kristoffer Ventura
$130,500
Jul 9 - 12
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
TPC Colorado,  Berthoud,  CO  • Purse: $600,000
Nelson Ledesma
$108,000
Jul 16 - 19
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
Panther Creek Country Club,  Springfield,  IL  • Purse: $600,000
Xinjun Zhang
$99,000
Jul 23 - 26
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
Highland Springs CC,  Springfield,  MO  • Purse: $700,000
Harry Higgs
$126,000
Jul 30 - Aug 2
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet
The Club at Indian Creek,  Omaha,  NE  • Purse: $600,000
Kristoffer Ventura
$108,000
Aug 6 - 9
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz
Pumpkin Ridge GC - W. Hollow,  North Plains,  OR  • Purse: $800,000
Bo Hoag
$144,000
Aug 13 - 16
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco
Hillcrest CC,  Boise,  ID  • Purse: $1,000,000
Matthew NeSmith
$180,000
Aug 20 - 23
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
OSU GC - Scarlet Course,  Columbus,  OH  • Purse: $1,000,000
Scottie Scheffler
$180,000
Aug 27 - 30
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
Victoria National GC,  Newburgh,  IN  • Purse: $1,000,000
Tom Lewis
$180,000