Mitchell Meissner joins brother Mac for 2023 Korn Ferry Tour campaign

Meissner had nine top-10 finishes on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica last season en route to topping the Totalplay Cup. It was as steady a season as anyone could ask for – not including a victory – and included an early-season run that featured a stretch of T3-T2-T3-2. That final second-place result came, perhaps more impressively, after he opened with a 75. He was 10 shots better the second day.

Looking at the stats at the end of the season, Meissner noticed his second-round scoring average was about a shot better than the next closest player on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

He had a mental shift, he said, about how he was going to approach things this year. It paid off in a big way.

“I’ve done the pro golf thing for three or four years now, and being in contention sucks,” he said with a laugh. “You play well, and you come in the top five or top 10 and then the next week you only hit nine greens per round and you’re on the cut line. It’s just not fun at all. But the consistency early in the season lent itself to my confidence shift, like, ‘Oh, I’m good, I can compete out here’ … instead of being in the first two rounds thinking, ‘Oh, what’s the cut going to be?’ I was thinking about where the leader was going to be.”

Meissner, who majored in economics in college and loved math growing up, was keen to see how the numbers looked this last year. Things were not bad at all, as he led PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in scoring average. He was steady and consistent, and he said a lot had to do with a total shift in how he was approaching things week-to-week. His Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were almost always the same for each tournament week. He’d travel with the same group. Stay with the same group. It was a lot of copy-and-paste, but it worked out pretty darn well.

“A lot of what transpired was a confidence shift. I worked really hard in the offseason just becoming more consistent with more than just my golf game,” said Meissner. “Part of it had to do with how it was my third year down (on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica) but I found a really good group of guys to travel with and … week-in and week-out, I’d do the exact same thing and I think a lot of that helped me with consistency.

“In 2021 we focused on doing the same thing in my routine golf-wise before I hit a shot, and I don’t know it was subconscious that I would take that consistency and turn it into results … but I lend a lot of the success to that. Would obviously love to take that next year.”