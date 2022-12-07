  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Mitchell Meissner joins brother Mac for 2023 Korn Ferry Tour campaign

    Elder Meissner won PGA TOUR Latinoamerica's season-long Totalplay Cup to earn full membership

  • Rice alum Mitchell Meissner and SMU alum Mac Meissner, pictured here with their parents Kurt and Katie, will chase TOUR status via the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. (Courtesy of Meissner family)Rice alum Mitchell Meissner and SMU alum Mac Meissner, pictured here with their parents Kurt and Katie, will chase TOUR status via the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. (Courtesy of Meissner family)