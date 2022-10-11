Jack Maguire punches ticket to Second Stage with Robby Shelton on bag

Jack Maguire and Robby Shelton first met while playing the Palmer Cup as college freshmen. Their paths kept crossing, including for two seasons together on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Shelton reached the PGA TOUR with an accelerated pace but lost his card and returned to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022. He didn’t miss a beat, winning twice and regaining his TOUR card via The 25.

But he also made time for his friend.

Thanks to two days of Shelton caddying for Maguire at First Stage, the Florida State alum comfortably earned his way into Second Stage, finishing at 21 under across four rounds in Mobile, Alabama – just one shot back of medalist honors.

And now Maguire is hoping to keep those good vibes going as he looks to return to the Korn Ferry Tour himself and join Shelton on the PGA TOUR sooner rather than later.

“I just talked to him the whole time and kept it fun,” said Shelton. “Those four days can be a grind. It was just a lot of fun caddying for a friend.”

Maguire, a Florida native who has spent his whole life in the Bradenton area, decided this summer to move to Birmingham, Alabama to be around more high-level golfers. His club in Bradenton, The Concession, was shutting down for four to five months this summer to have some work done on it. Shelton stayed with Maguire in the winter and lived with him in January and February of this year, and Shelton returned the favor, letting Maguire live with him for June and July before he found his own place.

There’s a group of 15 or 20 that will play highly-competitive games at their club, Greystone Golf and Country Club.

“I played a lot of golf with the guys there,” said Maguire. “There was competition every single day. That was big. It’s been great.”