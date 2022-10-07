Sponges, shock therapy lead Cody Blick to Second Stage of Q-School

A Stanley Cup winner straps Cody Blick into a machine with electrical pads and wet sponges and shocks his back for 90 minutes.

This sounds like the start of the worst joke of all time – but talk to Blick, and this is certainly nothing to laugh at.

Especially since he, after the ARP machine therapy courtesy of American NHL legend Bret Hedican, was able to hit golf balls as hard as he could – more than half-a-year after suffering a near career-ending back injury.

“I had to do this regiment on the machine,” said Blick, “but, man, it brought me back to life.”

A renewed sense of perspective and a healthy back have allowed Blick to earn his way back into Second Stage of Q-School as he looks to return to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

Blick, a big-smiling Californian, returned to Q-School in September after struggling in 2022. He played nine tournaments and made just two cuts. The 28-year-old’s last three years have flown by, he said, after hurting his back at 25 and then navigating two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. He left his native California for Jacksonville when he realized most of the events on the Korn Ferry Tour were in the Midwest or Southeast of the United States. He had the chipping yips when he arrived in Florida, but plenty of hours on Bermuda grass got him more comfortable.

The back thing, he laughs now, was totally his fault. Two stress fractures and a half-dozen pulled muscles – a big yikes.

He hit driver poorly while playing in Alabama in 2019 and went on the range after his opening round for three hours. Blick woke up the next morning and took some Advil thinking he was OK – “We’re golfers!” – and would finish tied for 29th.

The next week in San Antonio, it hurt to walk. Took more Advil. Missed the cut. In Nashville the following week, it hurt to breathe. Time to go home.

Blick admits there were some dark days during his recovery time. He had a big-time shift in perspective on how fortunate he really was to write “professional golfer” as his vocation.

“We’re not making hardly any money, but I get to wake up and go to the gym, go the course, and do all these things to better myself and I don’t have to be like the average person sitting in a cubicle and listening to their boss. I’m just so fortunate to have this chance,” said Blick. “Even if I were to find something else to do, there would have to be this obsession. I would have to go all out.”