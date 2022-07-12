Jorge Fernández-Valdés relishes exemption into The Open at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – It's hard to believe that 217 days have gone by since I won the VISA Open de Argentina at Nordelta. After the joy of winning my home country’s Open, I realized that I was going to finally fulfill the dream of playing in a major, no less in The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

I have spent the last five days in Scotland with my team looking for the ideal preparation for what will undoubtedly be a week to enjoy but also an important measure of where my game is. I arrived at The Open with the satisfaction of having recently obtained my card for the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour season, but come Thursday a beautiful opportunity opens up for me in my PGA TOUR debut, no less than in the place where golf was born.

This is not the first time I have visited St. Andrews, but obviously this is a special occasion. I first came here in 2011 and 2012 for the St. Andrews Links Trophy, an event for the world’s top amateurs. I finished 34th in my debut and 22nd the following year.

When I first arrived at the Old Course last Tuesday, I felt a different feeling than the one I typically experience when arriving at a golf course. It cannot be explained, seeing the first and 18th fairways, the R&A building, the Swilcan Bridge, those places that are so iconic for our sport. It’s something very special.

I had the privilege of having the course to myself this week and thus I was able to work on getting to know the layout in the best way, devoting all the time necessary to each hole. It was six hours of pure enjoyment on a course that looks perfect and ready for Open week.