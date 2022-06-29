How Monday qualifying in Chicago changed course of Jacob Bergeron's season

Growing up in southern Louisiana, there were a handful of kids about the same age who pushed each other to play their best at different tournaments. Four-time PGA TOUR winner Sam Burns was one. Same with Philip Barbaree, who was the No. 1 junior in the country at one point.

Jacob Bergeron was in the mix then, too. And after a runner-up result at the Live and Work in Maine Open, he’s now in the mix to earn his first PGA TOUR card.

“I’m definitely living what younger me looked forward to,” said Bergeron. “And that’s pretty cool.”

Bergeron, who grew up in Slidell, Louisiana, began playing tournament golf at age 7 on the heels of his father Wendell and older brother Nick. He played all sports as a youngster but tended to lean towards what the other men in his family did – his brother was part of their high school golf team – and then began battling Barbaree and Burns and others at age 11 or 12.

“All we wanted to do was beat each other’s brains out,” said Bergeron with a laugh. “But we were all from Louisiana and all playing the same tournaments … and then when I was 13 or 14, I realized I wanted to play on TOUR.

“A couple of years later I was like, ‘I want to be the best player in the world.’”

Bergeron would go on to play golf at Louisiana State before turning professional – but not like he had any choice in the matter. Being from southern Louisiana, he was destined to “come out of the womb bleeding purple and gold.” His town, he admits, is exactly what one might expect. People hunt and fish, and it’s not really a golf mecca.

“It’s what you’d expect for south Louisiana … but it’s home for me,” he said.

Bergeron is now inching closer to finding a home on the PGA TOUR after a solid summer stretch of golf on the Korn Ferry Tour.

His solo second in Maine came just a week after he finished tied for 23rd at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics – a result that got him the start in Maine.