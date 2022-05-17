New Zealand's Charlie Hillier set to reunite with parents at AdventHealth

This week’s AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City will mark another very special moment for Hillier in Kansas. He’s going to see his family for the first time since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I haven’t been this excited to play golf in a long time,” said Hillier.

Hillier, who has status on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica this year after failing to advance through First Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School by one stroke, received a sponsor exemption for this week’s event in Kansas City. Blue Hills Country Club is a course he’s played “about 50” times, and he’s able to sleep in his own bed, eat whatever food he wants, and “not speak Spanish,” he said with a laugh.

His parents, Sarah and Lee, are in the U.S. now.

They went to watch Hillier’s brother, Harry, play his final tournament as a collegiate golfer. Harry was recruited to play at the University of Kansas as well and is in College Station, Texas, with the team. Sarah and Lee Hillier flew from New Zealand to Los Angeles last Thursday, jumped on a flight to Austin, and arrived in College Station on Friday afternoon. Two family friends are in tow, too.

They’ll arrive Thursday morning after a red-eye flight to Kansas from Texas, and that first hug, Hillier said, is going to feel extra sweet.

Growing up, Hillier and his brother were soccer guys, through and through. Their grandfathers – on both sides – played in the English Premier League, one for Chelsea and one for Fulham. Golf was just a hobby for a long time. The brothers would go to a free clinic at the course near their home on Tuesday nights and “just hang out,” Hillier recalls, before the assistant pro at the course asked the pair if they ever considered playing seriously. They declined, saying they “were soccer players,” but as time went on, and especially after attending the 2012 U.S. Open, golf became a more important thing on their radar.

It was their first golf coach in New Zealand who planned that trip, and that coach had attended the University of Oregon. The brothers visited the campus after the week at The Olympic Club, and Hillier was hooked.

“The Oregon campus, obviously it’s one of the elites of the elite. And as soon as I saw that, I was like, ‘This is where I want to be,’” said Hillier of playing collegiately in the United States.