Korn Ferry Tour to produce livestream of 72nd hole at all non-televised events

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Hayden Buckley often thinks back to his playoff victory at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic. After arriving at the course Thursday morning as first alternate – practicing in the dark as he awaited an uncertain fate – he gained entry per a last-minute withdrawal.

Buckley proceeded to win in a playoff over Dawson Armstrong and Taylor Montgomery, kick-starting a sparkling 2021 campaign that saw him eventually earn his first PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25.

Last month, after missing the cut at the TOUR’s Genesis Invitational, Buckley flew to south Florida to get a head-start on practice for The Honda Classic.

During his Sunday afternoon practice round at PGA National, Buckley received a notification that the Korn Ferry Tour was livestreaming the 72nd hole of competition at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, a year after his memorable triumph.

Buckley opened the stream.

“I was having memories,” reflected Buckley at last week’s PLAYERS Championship, where he proceeded to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course as a PLAYERS First Timer. “That tournament got me here, 100 percent. There’s nothing else. I think I’m still on the Korn Ferry Tour … if I don’t play that tournament.

“A win out there is so big. It almost locks up a card, and it’s going to change some lives.”

Effective for all events moving forward, the Korn Ferry Tour has announced that 72nd-hole action will be broadcast live. For events not televised on GOLF Channel, a stream of the 72nd hole of competition will be provided on the Korn Ferry Tour's Twitter and Facebook channels, beginning when a leader or co-leader reaches the final hole of play. The livestream will continue to the conclusion of play, through any playoff holes.

Prior to this year, livestreaming of non-televised events was limited to playoffs, as well as the final hole of a “59 watch” and attempts at a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.

“As we continue to identify and implement new, innovative avenues to offer Korn Ferry Tour coverage to our passionate fans worldwide, I’m thrilled to share that we’ll be livestreaming the 72nd hole of all our non-televised events,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “This live feed on our social media channels will allow us to share some of our Tour’s most impactful, emotional moments, and I know golf fans will enjoy seeing the PGA TOUR’s next stars achieve their dreams in real time.”