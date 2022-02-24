New Jersey native Ryan McCormick chasing first PGA TOUR card

As a youngster growing up in New Jersey, Ryan McCormick once told his mom his life’s dream and he thought it was straightforward enough. First, he would play for the New York Yankees. Then a switch – he’d suit up for the New York Giants. After a multi-decade career over two sports, he was going to transition to PGA TOUR Champions.

Easy, right?

Instead, McCormick realized, as time went on, he couldn’t jump as high or run as fast as the other kids. His passion for the other sports faded away. It was going to be golf.

“I got to college, and I was exposed to some high-level competition, and I just always felt like, ‘Man, I can play with these guys. I can beat these guys.’ And I just started to get better,” he said. “In the pro game every year I felt like I’ve been improving, and I just love the competition.”

The now 30-year-old is more motivated than ever to make the leap to the PGA TOUR, and he’s riding a wave of good play in the early part of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season.

McCormick has missed just one cut so far this season and is comfortably inside The 25. The early part of his 2022 campaign was highlighted by a tie for second at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.

He says over the last few years he’s been working with Justin James, a World Long Drive competitor, to gain more distance. He’s also been, for the last half-decade, sticking to the process with Bernie Najar, who works out of Caves Valley Golf Club (the host of last season’s BMW Championship, part of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs). McCormick has gained 40 yards in distance recently, all told, and says his “whole game” has been better since he began working with Najar. McCormick calls the Jacksonville area home now but returns to the Northeast frequently enough – especially when it’s time to go to work with someone who has been so instrumental in his recent golf journey.

“If not for him,” said McCormick, “I would be working some job right now.”