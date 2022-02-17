Gregor Main, 32, relishing first season with Korn Ferry Tour status

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of people were forced into situations where they had to decide whether their career path – and ever-changing job situation – was exactly what they wanted in life.

Count professional golfers among that group, including Gregor Main. But a never-give-up attitude through the tail end of the pandemic’s shutdown helped the 32-year-old get rejuvenated on the course.

Now he’s working to earn a PGA TOUR card for the first time.

Main, a celebrated amateur, didn’t make it through the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament in 2019 but he knew deep down he wanted to give it “one more shot.” In 2020, he admitted the year was “kind of a wash,” but he was amped up through 2021. He felt like it was going to be his last Q-School effort, with a plan in place if things didn’t work out.

He talked to some friends about doing commercial real estate or medical sales. His family is in the printing business – maybe that’d be it. Being a golfer, he said, he was nicely connected to different people in different industries.

“I know I could get a job if I wanted to, but I don’t want to,” Main said with a laugh. “I want to play.”

Main got more motivated than ever heading into 2021 and won two mini-tour events, one on the Golden State Tour and one on the SwingThought Tour.

He Monday qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour’s annual stop in Wichita and made the cut. Things were solid. Trending, even. He made it through Q-School after that – his first time getting past Second Stage. He did it in his early 30s.

“My game was good,” thought Main, “and I thought, ‘I cannot let this go.’”