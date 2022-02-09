Long-hitting Brandon Matthews displays mental fortitude in TOUR chase

For the most part, Korn Ferry Tour pros have a straightforward season-ending goal. The PGA TOUR is in their sights – whether they want to make their debut or return to the biggest stage in the sport.

Brandon Matthews says he’s different. It might even sound weird, he admits. There’s no goal. There’s just living, every day, as a new opportunity.

And now he’s trying to take advantage of the best stretch of golf he’s ever played to reach the TOUR – even though he doesn’t necessarily have that circled on paper or typed in his phone.

“I try not to get ahead of myself and look into the future for what’s ahead. I just think about what I’m doing during that day and that week and my process for that,” said Matthews, fresh off last week’s runner-up finish at The Panama Championship, his career-best Korn Ferry Tour showing.

“I love this game so much. I’m fortunate enough every day to get to play it.”