  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Long-hitting Brandon Matthews displays mental fortitude in TOUR chase

  • Reigning PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit winner Brandon Matthews finished runner-up last week in Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)Reigning PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit winner Brandon Matthews finished runner-up last week in Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)