Scott Langley retires from professional golf with decade of memories, appreciation

If it’s late on a Sunday these days, Scott Langley is watching a scoreboard with keen, if not worried, eyes.

But after announcing his retirement from professional golf, the 32-year-old doesn’t mind what’s unfolding on the biggest stages in the sport – Sunday means soccer for his eldest daughter, Kennedy.

He takes her now, to practice on Friday and games on Sunday. He puts Edith, his 15-month-old, to bed almost every night. His clubs are still within view in his Scottsdale home. He’ll have a nice game every once in a while – they’re not collecting dust, yet.

But life’s different for Langley, who made his final TOUR-sanctioned start at last summer’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, after a decade-long professional career.

He’s totally fine with that. He lived his dream.

“Mid-summer last year, I started to feel the pull for life to be different for me and the family,” said Langley. “I just realized that I had thought about looking into my crystal ball, 10 years into the future, and with my oldest daughter going to college then. I just felt very strongly that if I wasn’t home for that formative time, being with her and my other daughter, I probably would regret it.

“That was the tipping point for me. I just wanted life to look different for my family.”

Langley, in a finely penned letter on social media posted November 16, 2021, said he was finished. “The end of the matter,” he wrote, citing Ecclesiastes 7:8, “is better than its beginning.”