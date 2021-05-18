‘You could just tell the kid was a little bit different’

Long before he became the third-youngest winner in PGA Championship history, Collin Morikawa nearly became the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Morikawa made just one start on that circuit, but it was a harbinger of things to come, serving as an early example of the poise and potential that Morikawa has so quickly exhibited on the PGA TOUR.

The story behind Morikawa’s lone appearance on the KFT – which he made five years ago, shortly after completing his freshman season at Cal – actually goes back another year further.

Morikawa earned his start in the 2016 Wichita Open supporting Wichita’s Youth shortly after graduating high school. The exemption came thanks to his seven-shot win in the 2015 Trans-Mississippi Amateur, a prestigious event with a long-standing history. Past winners range from legends like Jack Nicklaus and Ben Crenshaw to more contemporary names like Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ and Will Zalatoris.

Morikawa added his name to the list by closing with three consecutive 64s to blow away the field at Flint Hills National in the Wichita suburb of Andover. The win earned him an exemption into the local Korn Ferry Tour event the following year.

When Morikawa returned to Kansas in 2016, he was fresh off earning Pac-12 Rookie of the Year honors. The 19-year-old had his father, Blaine, on the bag (he joked his dad was the cheapest option for a caddie). Morikawa proved he was an amateur in status only, nearly besting Jason Day’s record as the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history.

As he did at the Trans-Miss, Morikawa finished with a flurry. Weekend rounds of 63-63 got him into a three-way playoff eventually won by Ollie Schniederjans. As Morikawa prepares to defend his first major title this week, it’s worth looking back at his first start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event and what it portended about his future.

Paired with Chris Ward and Derek Tolan in the opening two rounds at the Wichita Open supporting Wichita’s Youth, Morikawa opened with rounds of 67-70 for a 3-under 137 to make the cut on the number.

Chris Ward, former Korn Ferry Tour member: “Pretty cool to look back and think I played with him his first two pro rounds ever. I just remember he hit it very far for his size because I don’t know how tall he is, but he was pretty lean. … I remember that and his short game was very, very sharp. He was making putts from all over the place, and the short game was very good.

“He’s definitely impressive. The first two rounds I think he made the cut on the number if I remember right? He was at 3 under, and I was at even. Something must have clicked on the weekend for him to surge. I feel like there was a lot of potential there in those two rounds I played with him.”

Morikawa (at the time): “I was just trying to make the cut after the first two days, so I was sweating a bit last night. But I just wanted to enjoy it as much as I can. I stuck to my game plan today, and that’s what I’m going to do (tomorrow)."

After advancing to the weekend on the number, Morikawa shot a 63, the lowest round by an amateur in tournament history. It put him within four shots of Ollie Schniederjans’ 54-hole lead and into the top 10 entering the final round.

Roberto Diaz, a Korn Ferry Tour winner and Morikawa’s playing partner in the final round: “Of course I remember. He played with me the last round in Wichita with Ryan Brehm, and he shot 62 or 63 I remember that. (Expletive), he was really, really good. By then, he was as good as Xander (Schauffele) was when I played with Xander. That’s how I can relate it. You know you could just tell the kid was a little bit different. He was very straight, very streaky, kind of like super mature for his age, hit every shot basically and he didn’t go at every pin. He knew where he was at the time on the leaderboard, he was climbing and climbing and climbing, and he knew and the better he did the most composed he was and the more he focused. He was in the zone, and (you could tell) he knew he was going to have a great career ahead of him just by playing with him.

“I played with Xander the following year and (Schauffele and Morikawa) were both very similar in the composure they had. It’s kind of like when you play with somebody like that, they just know. They just have this aura around them like they know they’re going to be good. They’re not trying hard. They’re not going for the hero shot. They’re very patient. They just know that they have it, and they play their way around a golf course. They have five hours a day where they’re just super patient, and that’s something that you don’t see from kids when they’re that young. You can see that with guys that have been established on the PGA TOUR for a while, but these guys for being as young as they were when I played with them, they were very composed, and they just knew. If they hit a bad shot, they knew they had a couple good ones in them. It was something about it where they’re just very calm, they play very relaxed and obviously they have that fire inside them where they don’t like to lose. And the combination of being super calm and hating to lose, it’s deadly. They never think in the future, and they just want to beat you right now. They’re very Zen-like almost. They walk slow, they walk with a smile, both of them, and they enjoy the moment, and they know that sooner than later it’s going to happen. I don’t know what it is. It’s hard to explain. When they hit a bad shot, they don’t complain much, and they just hit a great shot afterwards.”