'Pigeon' Sigg embraces opportunity at Puerto Rico Open

If Keith Mitchell is correct, it won’t be hard to figure out what to expect from Greyson Sigg when he makes the jump from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA TOUR for this week’s Puerto Rico Open.

As Sigg’s college teammate (University of Georgia) and fellow St. Simons Island resident, Mitchell, who has played on TOUR for the last four seasons, always knows what to expect when they play together. He just never understands how it comes so easy.

“He hits a five-yard draw with every single club throughout the bag, and he hits it dead straight and doesn’t try to do it. His natural game is perfect,” Mitchell said incredulously. “Not everybody wakes up and just hits it perfect like Greyson. A lot of people have to actually try to do that, but he just wakes up out of bed and he hits a five-yard draw.”

It’s a five-yard draw with control, too. Mitchell said Sigg is “the straightest ball hitter I know,” and joked that when he gets on TOUR next year, he won’t have to ask any of the Georgia guys for advice on course management because he hits it so straight that he won’t have to worry about it. Sepp Straka, who also played with Sigg at Georgia and is now on TOUR, doesn’t disagree.

“Greyson’s a stud. He stripes it, absolutely stripes it. Doesn’t miss many shots. He hits it really straight off the tee. Scary straight. And pretty far for a little guy,” Straka said. “Then his chipping is great. All-around, he’s just a good golfer.”

Sigg could only chuckle when told that Mitchell said he could roll out of bed and hit a five-yard draw. It’s not the first time he’s heard that sentiment.

“That sounds like something our assistant coach at Georgia used to say. He’d be like, ‘Pigeon, all you have to do is wake up, roll out of bed and you’re going to do what you do,’” Sigg said. “I’ve just been a consistent ball striker. That’s all I can say to that. I seem to always hit it pretty well. It’s just been a really good part of my game the last couple of years.”