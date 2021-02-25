  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    'Pigeon' Sigg embraces opportunity at Puerto Rico Open

    Georgia Bulldog has epitomized consistency in rookie Korn Ferry Tour campaign

  • Greyson Sigg ranks No. 6 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he assumes a TOUR call-up this week in Puerto Rico. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Greyson Sigg ranks No. 6 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he assumes a TOUR call-up this week in Puerto Rico. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)