Veteran caddie 'JJ' James, 79, reminisces on four decades inside the ropes

I know the GoFundMe for you raised over $51,000 … How was it seeing all the support you got from the golf community and all the people you’d inspired or touched during that time?

Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Because as a caddie, the golf community or golf world, they know the caddies that they see on TV or the players that they play with, but it shocked me how many players, people I somehow touched or became friends with them, that stepped up. They raised close to $60,000 in like nine days on a GoFundMe, with players writing checks with four digits on it from the TOUR, the Charley Hoffmans, the Lovemarks, the Postons, I just can’t think of all of them. It’s scary. I’m going, “Wow!” Caddies were concerned. The thing that kicked it all off, made it really easy for me to get back to work was the fact that Ben sat there in the hospital and told me, he said, “I know that you’re concerned about your money and the bag. Don’t worry about the money and don’t you worry about the bag. The bag is yours when you get well and you can do this again.” That inspired me too. It made me want to work. I would probably say 90 out of 100 professional players that had a caddie that’s 78 years old that has a heart procedure wouldn’t wait around for him to get better. They’d say, “Man, we’ve had a good run, but I think I’m going to have to do something else. But If I can ever do something for you, give me a call.” That’s just the way it is. But Ben didn’t give me that. Ben guaranteed me that I would have a job and they were going to take care of me as far as money problems with the hospital and health issues. That’s enough to make you want to go. I mean, damn, a guy’s telling you this is your bag, I want to hurry back there and get my bag. I’ve been told it’s mine. So why not? Let’s go!

I know Jason Bohn was the one who spotted your symptoms coming up the 18th hole … how grateful are you that he was there and what is you two’s relationship like?

Oh yeah, absolutely. We’re good buddies. I’ve always been friendly with him. I’m a chatter. I have a personality and I know it. I just kind of mess with people. What comes out of my mouth is funny. I don’t have a mean bone in my body. I really don’t, but I’m a mean person because I don’t like bull crap. I’ve been on this earth too long. I’ve been here since 1941. All the stuff you’re seeing now, I saw that when I was in high school. I’ve gone way past where I thought I’d be. I’ve lived this long, first of all. I didn’t think I’d caddie this long ,secondly. And I’m happy. Keeps me doing what I love doing. I love getting up and going to the golf course and being out there, hanging out and watching good golf.

Changing subjects back to Ben Kohles a bit … How rewarding was it to see the year that Ben had last year?

Oh, very cool! I mean, unbelievably cool. It’s great. He performed well. He’s growing. I have a thing I say to him every week, “If we don’t have a six and we don’t have a three-putt this week, buddy, they’re in trouble.” And if you watch and look at any player that finishes in the top-five, I bet only one of them made a six the whole week. A six is a stupid number, and a three-putt is really, just, what are you doing?

With Ben, I think of him like I’m caddying for my grandson, and he’s respectful enough that he treats me like, “I’ve got a granddaddy that can caddie!” Doesn’t matter how fast I walk. I have my own pace, and I learn how to do shortcuts when I’m on the bag. I pay attention so when I see Ben at a sprinkler head, I have my book out and I look down and I see he’s beside that 145 head there and I watch his steps. By the time he does his own steps and looks through his own yardage book anyways, he gets back to the bag and I tell him he has 138 to the front, right? He goes, “Yup.” It’s not a hero job. It’s just something I enjoy doing. I enjoy talking about him. I would probably put him as the best bag I’ve ever had to succeed with. There’s such a disparity in age and generation gap and nationality. Nothing you would say in common, but we have a great time. He’s one of the most enjoyable guys I’ve ever caddied for.