  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Stories from 'the gauntlet of golf' known as Q-School

  • Max Homa earned Korn Ferry Tour status via the 2013 Qualifying Tournament. He&apos;s now a PGA TOUR winner. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)Max Homa earned Korn Ferry Tour status via the 2013 Qualifying Tournament. He's now a PGA TOUR winner. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)