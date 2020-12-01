  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    J.J. Killeen looks back at 2011 Player of the Year-winning season

  • J.J. Killeen captured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2011 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)J.J. Killeen captured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2011 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)