J.J. Killeen looks back at 2011 Player of the Year-winning season

He has reactivated his Korn Ferry Tour status and tried a few Monday qualifiers this season (which he calls ‘Monday Shooters’). Overall, Killeen is just content with life and golf. He knows he may not have maximized his opportunities at the professional level, but so it goes.

“I knew I was playing well; it wasn’t like I was missing half the cuts and then there were two lightning-in-a-bottle weeks. Not too many people have done that, in general, in a season, so that’s what’s cool,” said Killeen of 2011. “(Whatever happens) … I don’t feel like professional golf-wise, or as a competitor, I was a failure by any stretch.

“Would I be disappointed I didn’t play on the PGA TOUR longer, sure, but not many people played that well on the Korn Ferry Tour, played that competitively, or been Player of the Year. I see it as just an awesome year. Everything clicked.”

Killeen started his golf career as a youngster in California but really got serious about the game when he moved to Texas as a teenager.

He played every sport in high school but compounded his humerus playing football as freshman – not so humorous – and that was it. Golf was part of his life at age 10, but he focused solely on it in Texas when he played and practiced every day.

His father, Joe – a doctor in Lubbock, Texas, and occasional caddie – got him into the game. J.J. (Joseph James) didn’t have a golf instructor until he was of driving age, so he didn’t get recruited until late. He played for Texas Christian University and was, in a word, a star. He was the Conference USA Golfer of the Year in 2005 and was just the third athlete – not just golfer – in school history to play on four conference championship teams.

His professional career didn’t get off to as idyllic a start as he would have liked, and he didn’t find his footing on the Korn Ferry Tour until 2008, when he played 29 events and finished 56th on the money list. His best result was a runner-up, sandwiched right in the middle of eight missed cuts.

Still, Killeen was improving steadily. He would go on to finish 44th in 2009, with three top-10 results. He was a little more inconsistent in 2010, but still had three top-10 finishes and was safely inside the number to earn Korn Ferry Tour status again for the following season.

Late in 2010, he was hovering around the top-60 mark, which at the time was the cutoff for maintaining full Korn Ferry Tour status. He began working with an instructor, Chris O’Connell (best known for turning multi-time PGA TOUR winner Matt Kuchar’s game around). He finished T8 at his first event after working with O’Connell and made two more cuts to end the year.

He advanced through Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School that year, earning a chance at a TOUR card via Final Stage. He said he ‘turned it on’ that week, and on the final day he was right on the number to earn TOUR status. It was cold, he said, and he played solid but not good enough. He was just 1-under for the day and missed by one shot.

“Frustrating, obviously, but at the same time I had been playing well at the end of the year and played well through Q-School to make it to that point,” said Killeen. “I was feeling pretty good about things heading into the 2011 season.”

A lot of people don’t realize how quick the turnaround is from the Korn Ferry Tour season to Q-School to the start of the next year. Q-School, which back then featured a six-round finale, usually takes place in the first week of December, and the following season begins five weeks later. It’s a short time after a full year of mentally and physically grinding to keep your job.

That didn’t deter Killeen, with 2011 on the horizon. He made the first six cuts of the year, his fourth season on the Tour. He was comfortable on the golf courses, and it showed. He finished fifth and then T5 in back-to-back weeks in May and early June. At that point he had worked with O’Connell for six months.

“I was playing solid,” he said. “Everything was trending in the right direction.”

Still, though, Killeen needed to put together four good rounds in order to win – which is easier said than done.

Through the summer months on the Korn Ferry Tour, that’s when the scores are at their lowest. Killeen said it’s easy to lose patience when you know you have to shoot 3-, 4-, or 5-under to make the cut most weeks.

“When I won, I shot 8-under on the first day and I played in the afternoon the next day and I was five back before I teed off,” he said. You have to be mentally tough to be successful, too.

“There’s self belief and things like that, but it’s easier to be patient when you’re playing well because you know you have the potential to birdie any hole. You’re striking it well, you know the opportunities and the odds are going to be in your favor,” he added. “If it’s just smoke-and-mirrors, it’s tough. It’s tough to grind it out and shoot those low scores for four days.”

Killeen did just that in Utah, with a score of 22-under. That Sunday, he told PGATOUR.com just how special the whole week was.

“I got a little emotional when I saw my wife and daughter. It just feels great. I’ve never felt this good before,” he said at the time. “I hadn’t won out here and hadn’t won since some amateur tournaments.”

Ironically, the final question posed to Killeen by PGATOUR.com that Sunday was about the balance of his schedule for the year, and where he was going to play next. He said, “nothing is guaranteed out here,” and that he would play the following week in Omaha.

It was a good decision.

“I went to Omaha the very next week,” said Killeen now, “and I played identical golf (to Utah) and I won again.”

Indeed, Killeen shot 22-under, again, and won by one shot over a foursome of golfers including future TOUR winners Jonas Blixt, Ken Duke and Danny Lee, along with Gary Christian.