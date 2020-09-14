Zalatoris built for sustained success in professional golf

At Maridoe Golf Club, about 30 minutes from Dallas, there’s a certain group of touring pros – and one ex-NFL star – that could likely draw broadcast fees if their matches were televised.

The games, of Wolf mostly, would consist of 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, multi-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Palmer, NFL quarterback-turned-whiz TV analyst Tony Romo, multi-time major champion and former FedExCup winner Jordan Spieth, and … Will Zalatoris.

Zalatoris, who sits atop the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Points List – with one win and, as of the Evans Scholars Invitational, 11-straight top-20 finishes, a Korn Ferry Tour record – never backed down in those situations, just like he hasn’t been backing down from any and all challengers on Tour this season.

“It’s one of those games where you can’t hide,” said Zalatoris, a stick-thin 6-foot-2, 24-year-old who was awarded the Arnold Palmer Scholarship to attend Wake Forest University.

“Those games are pretty nasty. Pars aren’t your friend. You play some games against each other and with each other – which I enjoy a hell of a lot more.”

Although Zalatoris’ resume might be a little light as compared to the TOUR-topping men of Maridoe, if they were smart, they’d want to be paired with him – not the other way around.

With the U.S. Open this week at Winged Foot, Zalatoris isn’t just leading the Korn Ferry Tour charge as one of the 10 players who earned exemptions into the first major of the season. He could be considered a sneaky threat to win the whole thing.

“I’ve always said a U.S. Open setup probably fits me the best. It’s an exciting opportunity and I’ve got nothing to lose,” said Zalatoris. “Give me a late Saturday or Sunday tee time … I’d just love to be in that position.”

After one of the most consistent seasons in Korn Ferry Tour history – which is only about 60 percent complete – Zalatoris is prepped and primed to test his mettle against the best in the world on one of the biggest stages in the sport.

Quiet but self-assured, a tenacious front-runner, and an undeniable star-in-waiting – this is Will Zalatoris.