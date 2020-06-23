Limbhasut's journey from Thailand to professional golf

A decade ago, Thailand native KK Limbhasut came to America with his father, four suitcases and no real plan – other than wanting to play professional golf.

Limbhasut (the Ks stand for Khem Khon) was 14 when he touched down in Los Angeles not knowing what was next. He and his father, who had introduced him to the game five years earlier, were planning to go to San Diego but ended up in Loma Linda – about 90 minutes east of Los Angeles’ international airport. There, a family friend helped them to move in and get settled.

At 14, he was away from his mom and sister, and looking back now, he admits it was tough. But he came with a dream, and it’s now very nearly fulfilled.

Limbhasut started the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season with just conditional status, but after a T12 result at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, followed three months later by a T10 at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, he has bolstered his position in the reshuffle entering a busy summer stretch of the schedule.

“I’m just really glad to be back and playing full time,” said Limbhasut after the approximately three-month pandemic hiatus.

Born in Bangkok, Limbhasut started playing golf as an 8-year-old, enjoying rounds with his family. He said his dad played a lot of golf, but it quickly became something his whole family would do.

“If (my dad) was going to play golf by himself, he’d be gone for half a day. Instead of doing that, he would tell my mom and me to pick up the game and we could all play together,” said Limbhasut. “That’s how it all started.”

One day, Limbhasut recalled, he went to the course with his dad and played with a competitive junior golfer. It was the first time Limbhasut thought that someone else was really good and it was ‘cool’ to play golf.

“That’s why I wanted to play tournaments,” said Limbhasut, who was 9 at the time. Five years later he and his dad wanted to pursue both education and competitive golf together.

That system, Limbhasut said, doesn’t exist in his native Thailand.

Although he grew up around many of the other Thai names in professional golf these days – Jazz Janewattananond and Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the PGA TOUR, and the Jutanugarn sisters on the LPGA Tour (“She is amazing,” said Limbhasut of Ariya Jutanugarn, former world No. 1) – there wasn’t an opportunity for him to both get a great education and play golf at a high level. It was one or the other, he said.