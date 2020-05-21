  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Triple crown: Campbell, Slocum, Bates recall 2001 Three-Victory Promotions

  • 2001 marks the only year where each of three players -- Chad Campbell, Heath Slocum and Pat Bates -- won three times in a Korn Ferry Tour season. (Getty Images)2001 marks the only year where each of three players -- Chad Campbell, Heath Slocum and Pat Bates -- won three times in a Korn Ferry Tour season. (Getty Images)