Triple crown: Campbell, Slocum, Bates recall 2001 Three-Victory Promotions

Bates describes 2001 as a miracle year for he and his family.

Two years prior, he had suffered a serious neck injury and had to have surgery. During the surgery he suffered a spinal cord injury and to this day he’s still feeling the effects – he can still barely move his left hand, two decades later. He was one of the longer hitters through college and in the early part of his professional career, but he was drastically shorter in 2001 when he was able to return to competition.

As an University of Florida alum, he got a spot in the first event of the season, the Florida Classic, and finished T17. He calls that the most important tournament of the year, because that result allowed him to secure better status.

He had a mixed bag of results through the first half of the year, but then started to revisit old swing videos and learn more about what Ben Hogan used to do. He began feeling something at impact he had never felt before and notched a T7 result at the Wichita Open.

Bates kept a journal in those days, he said, and on the last hole in Wichita he hit a 4-wood to about 3 feet on the 72nd hole, moving from 15th to seventh on the leaderboard. He remembers writing in his journal that he was doing a lot of things well.

“I thought I was ready to win again,” he said.

The following week was the Siouxland Open, an event he had won in 1994. He had made some friends that year and one of them caddied for him in 2001, which made the victory that much more special.

“That was a really cool moment. After my surgery in 1999, I was in the hospital for an extra week and in therapy for three months so I remember sitting in the hospital room thinking, ‘Well, Lord, I guess my golf career is over. I’d better find something else to do,’” said Bates.

“When I won that tournament it was really just a miracle, quite frankly.”

After 9/11, Bates, with children aged 4 and 2 and a pregnant wife, was away from home for six weeks. It was a tough time, but it spurred even more confidence.

“I was so excited to see them again, I won the tournament,” Bates said with a laugh about the Shreveport Open, the season’s penultimate event and his second win of the year. “I shot 20-under that week and that was about the best golf I’ve ever played.”

The Tour Championship saw Bates, Campbell and Slocum all in the same field for the first time since August, as Slocum had been playing the PGA TOUR. He returned to play the Tour Championship, with the Player of the Year race still yet-to-be-determined.

It was windy and cold (Bates recalls some players shooting 20-over for that week) and Bates won again, at just 4-under for the week, to notch his third victory of the year.

“I was just pinching myself,” said Bates. “I was 70 percent of the athlete I was (before surgery), but I ended up making the PGA TOUR.”