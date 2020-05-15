All-time leading money winner Stiles recalls two Visit Knoxville Open wins

Darron Stiles used to have a running deal with Golf Channel analyst Jerry Foltz. For every hole-out from the fairway during the year, he would sign and date the ball and send it to Foltz as a gift for his son, Jackson.

Eventually Foltz told Stiles not to send any more golf balls unless it was with an 8-iron or better. It had gotten to the point where Stiles was just sending too many.

Entering the 2002 Visit Knoxville Open, Stiles was halfway through his fifth full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. His season had been feast or famine to that point, making only four of 11 cuts but finishing top-15 in all four. Making his fifth start at the tournament, Stiles made the cut on the number and played in one of the early groups on Moving Day. Then came an 8-under 64, and Stiles went from one of the first groups out on Saturday to the final group on Sunday.

“It was a very decent moving day,” laughed Stiles.

During the final round, Stiles had a signature eagle hole-out with a pitching wedge at the par-4 third hole to build a lead, but mostly held serve over the next 11 holes. Walking to No. 15, he knew he was somewhere around the lead. He split the fairway with a perfect drive and remembered waiting for the group ahead to clear the green at the par-4.

“I hit a perfect 8-iron into the hole and it spun to the left and in for my second hole-out eagle of the day,” said Stiles. “It was perfect timing, I remember Sonny (Skinner) had to back off his tee shot (at 16) because of the crowd noise. I’ve only done that maybe one other time in my life, holing out twice from the fairway in one round. I’ve holed a lot of shots from fairways, but two in a final round when I’m in contention was pretty special.”

His second eagle of the final round – both on par-4s – was enough to propel him to his third Korn Ferry Tour victory. Later that season, a runner-up finish in Chicago led to his first PGA TOUR card and the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

“I set a goal when I was 12 years old that I wanted to play on the PGA TOUR,” said Stiles. “I stopped playing baseball to attain that goal. From 1985 to 2003, I worked to make that goal happen, 18 years.”