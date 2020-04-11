All-time wins leader Gore remembers seven Korn Ferry Tour titles

2000

Gore captured the New Mexico Classic as a 26-year-old. He won by three strokes over Mike Grob.

I remember I was traveling with Pat Perez that year, and he had won earlier that year and I just got so happy for him, but I was also so jealous, which was a good thing.

It was cold and windy and I think I stayed in a Motel 6 and I didn’t bring any sweaters; it was my 17th week in a row or something – I was beat-up. But I was a kid. It didn’t matter … you don’t really know you’re tired until someone says, ‘Gosh, aren’t you tired?’

I remember having to do laundry every night and washing the same one long-sleeve shirt I had. I wasn’t smart enough to go to the pro shop and buy a shirt. It was just an amazing week, though.

I hit it great. I drove it great. I remember hitting some great iron shots and rolling in a bunch of short putts. I remember playing with Eric Johnson and he said, ‘When I grow up, I want to putt like you.’ But I just thought it was about time I was putting the way I should. It taught me so much. I remember playing the way I thought I should be playing.

I swore when I was that age I would never talk like, ‘Back in my day…’ I just hated that, but we weren’t supposed to be good back then. It was always guys in their mid-30s (who played well). Your prime is different now than it was then.

I remember Kirk Triplett, when we came out in my rookie orientation and he’s probably 15 years older than me. He goes, ‘Welcome to the PGA TOUR, where you’re playing against the best players in the world on their home golf courses.’ He didn’t mean any harm by it, but that was the deal back then. You’re playing against a bunch of late-30s guys who have been there, and I hadn’t been.

Now if you’re 26 and you haven’t done it, you’re done. The age bracket for your prime is so different now, and we weren’t supposed to be great when we were 23-28 years old. You’re supposed to take your lumps and do your thing and learn. Now these kids are coming out and they’re experienced with better training. I learned that week that I could put that (win) in my tool belt and still try to get better.