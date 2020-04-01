Griffin's resurgence fueled by Todd's perspective

As J.T Griffin got older, his chosen career path narrowed to two options: athlete or rock star.

One has worked out pretty well. The other, he’s still in the process.

After starting the year with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status via a T41 at Final Stage of Q-School, Griffin has parlayed results of T10-T36-T7-T9 into essentially a full-time opportunity for the balance of the season.

You could say he also has conditional status as a musician. He jumps on stage occasionally with his friend Cody Marlowe, an Atlanta-based rocker cut from the likes of Tom Petty. During the last few weeks, he’s been trying to improve his piano- and guitar-playing skills.

“I haven’t been as bored as people have been in the quarantine,” he said with a laugh.

But while he has grown as a musician, the Georgia Tech alum hasn’t quite pushed through to the next level in his pro golf development. At 32, he admits he is an elder statesman on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he doesn’t feel like one.

Griffin didn’t graduate from college until age 24 after having some rotator cuff issues (“I have a couple of screws in there that hold me in place”) and said he feels like, career-wise, he’s only in his late 20s.

“It doesn’t say that on my birth certificate, but that’s where I kind of feel like I am,” said Griffin, who had wrist surgery in 2016 and was essentially out that year too.

“I don’t feel as old as I am. Being a little bit older, I have a better perspective on things. I learned by failing. I’ve always been a late bloomer, that’s always been my M.O. I wish I could figure out why, but I haven’t been able to do that just yet.”