  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Maguire's refocused approach leads to early season success

  • Jack Maguire has finished T7-T21-T16 after missing the cut in his first start of the season. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Jack Maguire has finished T7-T21-T16 after missing the cut in his first start of the season. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)