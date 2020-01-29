Family affair for Wolfe in breakthrough Korn Ferry Tour title

The first time Jared Wolfe won an event with his now-wife Kelsey by his side, the celebration didn’t turn out as planned.

In fact, Kelsey Wolfe wants to try again, she says with a laugh.

“He had missed a birdie putt on 18, but we had talked before – whenever he wins, we’d have the big hug-and-kiss moment like you see on TV,” Kelsey said. “He was so concerned about missing that birdie he completely whiffed (on the hug). I was hugging him and was basically falling over because he was not paying attention to me.

“He owes me a redo in person, eventually.”

Although Kelsey Wolfe wasn’t there in person to witness her husband’s four-shot win at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar last week, she was there in spirit. There were a few tears of joy, she said, as she watched Jared come down the stretch and newborn daughter Khloe was sitting on the floor, glued to the television.

He had worked so hard for that win for so long, she said. He wasn’t someone for whom success came immediately.

The couple, who met in 2012 after an online dating website matched the two and decided to go bowling for their first date (“We went bowling in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” Kelsey said with a laugh), got married in 2013. Khloe was born last year.

They had a nice, long conversation on the phone with no weird or awkward silences before meeting in person. She was immediately attracted to him when they first met and they were able to be themselves. No games.

But Kelsey had no background in golf whatsoever.

As someone who grew up playing softball and basketball, she was “such a nerd” as she picked up golf magazines and would read them on the elliptical at the gym to try to figure out golf’s complicated lingo. She was lonely at night, she said, during that first year of marriage, because she had just moved to where Jared was based.

But she did a lot of learning, and their communication blossomed.

So did Jared’s golf game.

Jared Wolfe’s game – certainly over the last 18 months – has traveled well. He won on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2019, notched three top-10 finishes in four events on the Mackenzie Tour last summer, and now, just two events into the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season, holds the top spot on The 25.