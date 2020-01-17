Perseverance leads Roy from medical sales to Korn Ferry Tour status

The year after Kevin Roy played a season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica – “horrible,” he described his play – he took up a job in medical sales alongside his brother. Golf was done. He was done. He got dressed and went into doctors’ offices to try and hawk a few products, and that was it.

But it couldn’t have been it, right?

Those times through the winter in Syracuse before getting recruited to the University of Hartford – before the coach resigned and relocated to Long Beach State in California, where Roy had never been before, and offered him a full ride out west instead – couldn’t have resulted in a lifetime in medical sales.

So he got back to it, and for the first time, he earned guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour – and notched a T19 result in the first event of the season, to boot.

Roy, 29, grew up playing other sports in upstate New York (basketball was probably his best one, he said) but always had a natural ability with golf. His father, Jim, played on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, so there was golf in his blood. He went to a rival high school of Dan McCarthy, a Korn Ferry Tour winner, but they were members at the same club when McCarthy would spend his summers in Syracuse. “A good kid,” McCarthy said of Roy.

Roy had a “pretty good” junior career, but he never got the opportunity to play in the bigger AJGA events, or the big amateur events that “all these studs” got to play in, he said. He didn’t get a ton of recruiting interest, but his father reached out to University of Hartford coach Bill Poutré since he had some insights to the conference.

Roy visited the school and liked it, and the coach. The facilities were good. There was a spot to hit balls indoors and get in some solid practice in the winter. He was set to go.

The coach had other ideas. Poutré, four months before school started, called Roy to say he had resigned and took a job at Long Beach State. But the scholarship offer for him to come west was on the table.

“At first it was a little shocking,” Roy said. “(Poutré) drove up to my graduation party and basically convinced my mom it was going to be OK that I’d go to Long Beach State. My mom got his trust right away and I went out there for a visit and the rest is history.”