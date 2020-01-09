Thornberry aims to convert rookie-year lessons into TOUR card

Thornberry said he played well in college (understatement alert), but since he turned professional he was just “playing fine.” The scores, he said, weren’t there. He’d cobble together a 71 instead of a 68, or instead of an easy 71 he would grind out a 73.

But Thornberry cruised through the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in late 2019 and shared medalist honors with Curtis Thompson at Final Stage. He’ll have fully exempt status in 2020.

This comes the season after Thornberry, by his own admission, had to make a lot of adjustments and learn more about being a professional golfer – not just a golfer.

“The tournaments are there, lined up in front of me, and I know exactly what I need to do,” Thornberry said. “It’s a lot simpler mindset right now, for sure.”

Thornberry was under par for every round of Q-School and said it was a confidence-booster to have gone through the multi-month grind relatively unscathed.

“To breeze through each stage and win Final Stage … that gives me a lot of confidence to know I’m doing the right stuff and my game is in a good spot,” he said.

Thornberry knew the journey through Q-School wasn’t going to be easy. Luckily he could lean on his experience from doing it the year prior – although it wasn’t something he wanted to have to lean on.

For the past two years, he has seen the vibe at First Stage firsthand – although the pressure of the cut-and-dry situation permeates, there are some players who don’t necessarily expect to advance. The ethos at Second Stage, he said, is different. It’s where people tense up.

“Even for me this year, I was just three or four shots inside the number and you’re still thinking about it inside your head,” Thornberry said. “If anything happened there, that could cost me my whole year.”