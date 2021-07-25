Total Money (Official and Unofficial)

×
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average $85,840

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS MONEY
1 1 Stephan Jaeger 32 $614,678
2 2 Mito Pereira 32 $586,885
3 3 Chad Ramey 38 $489,813
4 7 Taylor Moore 36 $458,516
5 4 Greyson Sigg 31 $442,335
6 5 Davis Riley 33 $425,643
7 6 Taylor Pendrith 34 $411,293
8 9 Brandon Wu 23 $404,250
9 8 Will Zalatoris 16 $403,978
10 10 Lee Hodges 34 $403,227
11 11 Cameron Young 24 $395,028
12 13 Adam Svensson 37 $368,091
13 12 David Lipsky 28 $367,425
14 14 Paul Barjon 32 $357,964
15 33 Dylan Wu 39 $352,250
16 16 Max McGreevy 36 $351,848
17 15 Jared Wolfe 36 $348,446
18 17 Nick Hardy 36 $338,458
19 18 Andrew Novak 37 $333,845
20 19 Seth Reeves 36 $329,449
21 20 Brett Drewitt 40 $312,828
22 22 Curtis Thompson 39 $304,692
23 21 Ben Kohles 36 $304,226
24 23 Roberto Díaz 36 $299,983
25 27 Austin Smotherman 36 $283,591
26 24 Justin Lower 34 $278,506
27 26 Paul Haley II 32 $277,378
28 25 Dan McCarthy 36 $265,788
29 30 Erik Barnes 33 $253,330
30 28 Carl Yuan 31 $252,736
31 29 Taylor Montgomery 33 $251,617
32 31 Peter Uihlein 16 $248,119
33 32 David Kocher 39 $246,815
34 34 Ollie Schniederjans 32 $233,748
35 35 Vince India 37 $232,145
36 36 Tyson Alexander 36 $226,437
37 37 Hayden Buckley 30 $222,185
38 38 Brandon Harkins 37 $221,081
39 39 Harry Hall 25 $215,319
40 41 Tommy Gainey 32 $213,410
41 40 Curtis Luck 28 $210,397
42 42 Dawie van der Walt 41 $209,906
43 43 Zecheng Dou 32 $204,012
44 45 Callum Tarren 36 $201,981
45 44 Jimmy Stanger 37 $201,414
46 46 Max Greyserman 33 $194,607
47 47 Billy Kennerly 34 $193,944
48 48 Theo Humphrey 37 $187,293
49 49 Trey Mullinax 28 $186,964
50 50 Kevin Roy 41 $181,964
51 51 Brad Hopfinger 34 $181,750
52 52 Charlie Saxon 37 $181,231
53 53 John Chin 36 $180,823
54 54 John VanDerLaan 39 $176,420
55 61 David Skinns 31 $173,366
56 55 Dawson Armstrong 38 $172,356
57 56 Scott Gutschewski 33 $171,159
58 65 Stuart Macdonald 30 $170,581
59 57 George Cunningham 40 $168,689
60 59 Tag Ridings 34 $168,542
61 58 Braden Thornberry 38 $167,407
62 60 Nicholas Lindheim 31 $164,935
63 63 Ryan McCormick 35 $163,657
64 62 Kyle Jones 29 $162,267
65 64 Evan Harmeling 34 $161,085
66 66 Stephen Franken 37 $159,781
67 67 Anders Albertson 32 $158,229
68 68 Tom Whitney 35 $153,960
69 69 Joey Garber 36 $153,143
70 70 Joshua Creel 35 $151,693
71 72 Shad Tuten 35 $145,019
72 74 Brent Grant 32 $143,890
73 71 Augusto Núñez 41 $143,805
74 75 Kyle Reifers 33 $140,527
75 90 Taylor Dickson 32 $139,269
76 73 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 $139,045
77 76 Grant Hirschman 38 $136,403
78 77 Kevin Dougherty 34 $130,930
79 78 Harrison Endycott 33 $129,181
80 79 Nicolas Echavarria 39 $125,545
81 81 Patrick Fishburn 36 $123,087
82 80 J.T. Griffin 35 $121,867
83 82 Austen Truslow 20 $115,549
84 83 Whee Kim 38 $113,885
85 84 Chris Kirk 3 $112,000
86 85 Brandon Crick 38 $111,332
87 95 KK Limbhasut 35 $109,775
88 86 Luke List 1 $108,000
89 102 Nick Voke 28 $106,693
90 87 Alex Chiarella 35 $106,203
91 88 Brett Coletta 29 $105,842
92 91 Zach Wright 36 $105,422
93 89 Brian Campbell 33 $104,967
94 94 Jonathan Randolph 37 $101,140
95 92 T.J. Vogel 36 $99,379
96 93 Chandler Blanchet 33 $97,846
97 98 Michael Miller 38 $96,774
98 96 Julián Etulain 40 $96,752
99 97 Jamie Lovemark 11 $96,417
100 101 Chip McDaniel 38 $93,382
101 99 Ryan Ruffels 32 $93,109
102 100 Jack Maguire 38 $93,039
103 104 Eric Cole 29 $87,433
104 103 Andy Pope 38 $85,549
105 106 Chase Johnson 30 $82,395
106 105 Jamie Arnold 36 $82,326
107 108 Kevin Yu 6 $80,178
108 107 Wes Roach 12 $78,740
109 109 Joseph Bramlett 2 $76,500
110 110 Greg Yates 37 $76,249
111 121 James Nicholas 28 $75,446
112 111 Sangmoon Bae 24 $74,731
113 112 Martin Piller 38 $74,270
114 130 Jake Knapp 34 $72,229
115 113 Derek Ernst 33 $71,560
116 114 Mark Blakefield 33 $70,584
117 116 Will Cannon 28 $68,680
118 122 Brett Stegmaier 32 $68,113
119 139 Brady Schnell 37 $66,999
120 115 Rick Lamb 29 $66,681
121 117 Ben Martin 8 $65,809
122 118 Matt Atkins 36 $65,063
123 123 Steve Lewton 24 $63,696
124 124 John Oda 31 $63,374
125 119 Rico Hoey 27 $63,308
126 120 Ben Silverman 30 $63,265
127 126 Drew Weaver 36 $63,248
128 133 Chase Wright 38 $61,076
129 125 Mark Baldwin 37 $60,959
130 127 Trevor Cone 36 $60,760
131 128 Bobby Bai 30 $60,546
132 129 Kris Ventura 4 $60,409
133 140 Steven Alker 27 $59,017
134 132 Mickey DeMorat 36 $58,337
135 135 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 $55,437
136 131 Alex Prugh 33 $55,145
137 134 Justin Hueber 20 $51,902
138 163 Nicholas Thompson 32 $51,840
139 136 Daniel Summerhays 5 $51,108
140 137 Erik Compton 30 $50,986
141 138 Scott Langley 34 $49,263
142 145 Conrad Shindler 33 $46,375
143 141 Wade Binfield 36 $46,357
144 142 Camilo Villegas 6 $44,608
145 143 Max Rottluff 22 $44,571
146 148 Patrick Flavin 11 $44,218
147 144 Blayne Barber 31 $44,000
148 146 Steve LeBrun 34 $43,482
149 147 Sean O'Hair 8 $41,454
150 149 Daniel Sutton 7 $40,050
151 192 Alex Kang 11 $39,943
152 150 Michael Arnaud 26 $39,682
153 153 Brian Richey 22 $38,734
154 151 Brad Brunner 24 $38,430
155 159 Kevin Lucas 26 $36,812
156 165 Luke Guthrie 36 $36,742
157 152 Will Wilcox 24 $36,394
158 154 Andres Gonzales 32 $35,880
159 155 David Lingmerth 17 $35,745
160 156 Austin Eckroat 3 $35,248
161 157 Marcelo Rozo 37 $35,018
162 158 Steve Marino 17 $34,608
163 160 Lorens Chan 20 $34,414
164 161 Daniel Miernicki 30 $34,394
165 162 Sahith Theegala 7 $34,153
166 164 Spencer Levin 14 $33,898
167 166 Aaron Baddeley 4 $32,246
168 167 Jim Knous 15 $32,233
169 168 Chandler Phillips 13 $30,815
170 169 Robby Ormand 23 $29,904
171 170 Zack Sucher 9 $29,801
172 171 Sebastián Vázquez 24 $28,888
173 172 Andre Metzger 14 $25,239
174 173 Robert Garrigus 20 $25,016
175 174 Nelson Ledesma 11 $23,956
176 175 Shawn Stefani 11 $23,822
177 179 Jonathan Hodge 15 $23,184
178 176 Yuwa Kosaihira 19 $22,227
179 177 Matt Ryan 21 $22,158
180 178 Josh Teater 6 $21,097
181 180 Rafael Campos 3 $19,801
182 181 Michael Gellerman 6 $19,583
183 182 Paul Peterson 6 $19,027
184 Hayden Springer 2 $17,880
185 183 Luke Kwon 14 $17,863
186 184 Cyril Bouniol 21 $17,539
187 185 Jason Millard 14 $17,362
188 186 Sam Saunders 13 $16,796
189 187 Ryan Brehm 8 $16,642
190 188 Mark Anderson 3 $16,608
191 189 Scott Stevens 5 $16,202
192 190 Peyton White 5 $16,070
193 191 Shane Smith 29 $16,018
194 193 Ryan Blaum 7 $14,821
195 194 Ethan Tracy 11 $14,570
196 195 Josh Hart 2 $14,230
197 196 Kent Bulle 11 $13,739
198 197 Jeremy Gandon 2 $13,501
199 198 Joseph Winslow 5 $13,391
200 199 Fabián Gómez 8 $13,296
201 200 Vincent Whaley 3 $13,278
202 201 Rodrigo Lee 16 $13,193
203 202 Zach Cabra 23 $13,170
204 203 Seamus Power 5 $12,986
205 204 Rhein Gibson 5 $12,884
206 205 Zach Zaback 16 $12,532
207 206 Thomas Forster 3 $12,484
208 207 Mark Hensby 15 $12,349
209 208 Chris Naegel 5 $12,339
210 209 John Somers 19 $11,671
211 210 Luke Schniederjans 2 $11,670
212 211 Mike Weir 5 $11,568
213 212 Bryson Nimmer 3 $11,323
214 213 Derek Lamely 10 $10,571
215 214 Kevin Chappell 1 $10,463
216 215 Grayson Murray 5 $9,920
217 216 Jordan Niebrugge 17 $9,828
218 217 James Driscoll 5 $9,480
219 218 Richard Johnson 8 $9,288
220 219 Albin Choi 2 $9,033
221 220 Myles Creighton 2 $9,013
222 221 Mikel Martinson 15 $8,813
223 222 Josh McCarthy 2 $8,700
224 223 Chris Baker 6 $8,640
225 224 Kramer Hickok 2 $8,470
226 225 Billy Tom Sargent 7 $8,387
227 226 Alex Cejka 10 $7,778
228 227 Matt Oshrine 6 $7,626
229 228 Wesley Bryan 3 $7,225
230 229 Sean Kelly 9 $7,014
231 230 Eric Axley 10 $6,573
232 231 Rob Oppenheim 3 $6,450
233 232 Chase Koepka 5 $6,432
234 233 Andrew Dorn 2 $5,940
235 234 Xinjun Zhang 2 $5,773
236 235 Byron Meth 8 $5,721
237 236 Matt Gilchrest 5 $5,639
238 237 Corbin Mills 3 $5,570
239 238 Cooper Musselman 3 $5,522
240 239 Hank Lebioda 2 $5,459
241 240 Robert Streb 2 $5,435
242 241 Oscar Fraustro 5 $5,367
243 242 Ryan Siegler 8 $5,335
244 243 OJ Farrell 1 $5,329
T245 T244 Andrew Svoboda 15 $5,304
T245 T244 Johnson Wagner 4 $5,304
247 246 Trevor Sluman 10 $5,297
248 247 Blake Trimble 3 $5,133
249 248 Dan Woltman 14 $5,024
250 249 Tim Wilkinson 2 $5,010
251 250 Bhavik Patel 4 $4,952
252 251 Chandler Eaton 6 $4,854
253 252 Ben Taylor 6 $4,710
254 253 Garrett Osborn 1 $4,660
255 254 Kyler Dunkle 1 $4,565
256 255 Austin Squires 1 $4,391
257 256 Isidro Benitez 1 $4,341
258 257 Ross Miller 9 $4,284
259 258 Seung-Yul Noh 1 $4,149
260 259 William McGirt 3 $4,084
261 260 Cameron Percy 1 $4,066
262 261 Dominic Bozzelli 11 $3,814
263 262 Hayden Shieh 2 $3,570
264 263 Juan Carlos Benitez 1 $3,556
265 264 Garett Reband 6 $3,399
266 265 Matthew Campbell 7 $3,326
267 266 Matt Every 6 $3,310
268 267 Jonathan Garrick 5 $3,240
269 268 Preston Stanley 1 $3,165
270 269 Dru Love 1 $3,039
271 Dalton Ward 3 $3,000
272 270 Chris Thompson 2 $2,998
273 271 Willie Mack III 2 $2,807
274 272 Arjun Atwal 1 $2,792
275 273 David Vanegas 1 $2,751
276 274 Jordan Hahn 4 $2,690
T277 T275 Jared du Toit 2 $2,655
T277 T275 Lukas Euler 2 $2,655
T277 T275 Chase Seiffert 2 $2,655
280 278 Martin Flores 8 $2,652
281 279 Seth Fair 1 $2,625
282 280 Doug Ghim 1 $2,607
283 281 Bo Hoag 1 $2,586
T284 T282 Brad Fritsch 1 $2,555
T284 T282 Carson Young 3 $2,555
286 284 Danny Guise 2 $2,554
287 285 Quade Cummins 1 $2,550
T288 T286 Alistair Docherty 6 $2,514
T288 T286 Broc Everett 4 $2,514
T288 T286 Kelly Kraft 1 $2,514
T291 T289 Michael Johnson 1 $2,502
T291 T289 Kevin Stadler 2 $2,502
T291 T289 Zach Caldwell 2 $2,502
T294 T292 George Kneiser 2 $2,466
T294 T292 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 2 $2,466
T294 T292 Charlie Wi 10 $2,466
T294 T292 James Hahn 1 $2,466
298 296 Ryan Sullivan 1 $2,442
299 297 Justin Suh 1 $2,436
300 298 Erik Flores 1 $2,424
301 299 Martin Laird 1 $2,400
T302 T300 Matt Hutchins 2 $2,394
T302 T300 MJ Daffue 1 $2,394
304 302 D.H. Lee 7 $2,388
305 303 Gregor Main 1 $2,382
T306 T304 Michael Gligic 3 $2,376
T306 T304 Danny Walker 4 $2,376
308 306 Alvaro Ortiz 2 $2,353
309 307 Chris Gilman 1 $2,352
310 308 Charlie Holland 2 $2,346
311 309 Jonas Blixt 5 $2,334
312 Davis Thompson 1 $2,310
313 310 Ethan Marcus 2 $2,304
T314 T311 Hayden Foster 1 $2,298
T314 T311 Nathan Stamey 1 $2,298
316 313 Nick Arman 2 $2,256
317 314 Richy Werenski 1 $2,244

The total money (including official and unofficial) a player has earned year to date. (194)