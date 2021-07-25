×
Top 10 Finishes

Top 10 Finishes

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME TOP 10 1ST 2ND 3RD
1 T1 Taylor Moore 11 1 1 2
T2 T1 Nick Hardy 10 1
T2 T1 Will Zalatoris 10 1 1 1
T2 T1 Stephan Jaeger 10 2 3 1
T5 T5 Mito Pereira 9 3 1 1
T5 T5 Chad Ramey 9 1 2 2
T5 T5 Greyson Sigg 9 1 1
T5 T5 Andrew Novak 9 1 2
T9 T9 Lee Hodges 8 1 1
T9 T9 Taylor Pendrith 8 4 1
T11 T11 Adam Svensson 7 1 1
T11 T11 Brett Drewitt 7 1 2
T11 T11 Brandon Wu 7 1 2
T11 T11 Davis Riley 7 2
T11 T11 Ollie Schniederjans 7 1
T16 T16 Jared Wolfe 6 2
T16 T27 Dylan Wu 6 1 1
T16 T16 George Cunningham 6 2
T16 T16 Carl Yuan 6 3
T16 T16 Max McGreevy 6 1 1 2
T16 T16 Max Greyserman 6
T16 T16 Jimmy Stanger 6 1
T16 T16 Vince India 6 1
T16 T27 Paul Haley II 6 2 1
T16 T16 David Lipsky 6 1 3
T16 T16 Ben Kohles 6 2 1
T16 T16 Paul Barjon 6 1 3 1
T16 T16 Dan McCarthy 6 1 1
T29 T27 Roberto Díaz 5 1 1
T29 T27 Charlie Saxon 5
T29 T27 Cameron Young 5 2 1
T29 T33 Austin Smotherman 5 1
T29 T27 Callum Tarren 5 1
T34 T33 Anders Albertson 4
T34 T33 Tom Whitney 4 1
T34 T33 Seth Reeves 4 1 3
T34 T33 Stuart Macdonald 4 1
T34 T33 Dawson Armstrong 4 1 1
T34 T33 Taylor Montgomery 4 2 1
T34 T33 Stephen Franken 4
T34 T57 Nick Voke 4 1
T34 T33 Brent Grant 4
T34 T33 Braden Thornberry 4
T34 T33 Brandon Harkins 4 1
T34 T33 J.T. Griffin 4
T34 T33 Billy Kennerly 4 1 1
T34 T33 Brad Hopfinger 4 1
T34 T33 Zecheng Dou 4
T34 T33 Kevin Roy 4
T34 T33 Peter Uihlein 4 1 1
T34 T33 Dawie van der Walt 4 1
T34 T33 Curtis Thompson 4 1 1 1
T34 T33 Scott Gutschewski 4
T34 T33 David Skinns 4 1
T34 T33 Tyson Alexander 4 1 1
T34 T33 Erik Barnes 4 1 1
T34 T33 Harry Hall 4 1 1
T58 T57 John Chin 3 1 1
T58 T57 Kyle Reifers 3
T58 T57 Justin Lower 3 2
T58 T57 Nicolas Echavarria 3
T58 T57 Alex Chiarella 3
T58 T71 Taylor Dickson 3 2
T58 T57 John VanDerLaan 3
T58 T57 Theo Humphrey 3 2
T58 T57 Joey Garber 3
T58 T57 Austen Truslow 3 1 1
T58 T57 Ryan McCormick 3
T58 T57 Trey Mullinax 3 1
T58 T57 Harrison Endycott 3
T58 T57 Shad Tuten 3 1 1
T72 T71 Zach Wright 2 1
T72 T71 Greg Yates 2
T72 T71 Jack Maguire 2
T72 T71 Kevin Dougherty 2 1
T72 T71 Brett Coletta 2 2
T72 T71 Michael Miller 2
T72 T71 Hayden Buckley 2 1
T72 T71 Patrick Fishburn 2
T72 T71 Chandler Blanchet 2
T72 T71 KK Limbhasut 2
T72 T71 David Kocher 2 1
T72 T71 Patrick Flavin 2
T72 T71 Grant Hirschman 2
T72 T71 Kevin Yu 2 1
T72 T71 Whee Kim 2
T72 T71 Kris Ventura 2
T72 T71 Wes Roach 2
T72 T71 Derek Ernst 2
T72 T71 Nicholas Lindheim 2
T72 T97 Nicholas Thompson 2
T72 T71 Jamie Lovemark 2 1
T72 T71 Joseph Bramlett 2 1 1
T72 T71 Ben Martin 2
T72 T71 José de Jesús Rodríguez 2 1
T72 T71 Tommy Gainey 2 1
T72 T71 Mark Blakefield 2
T98 T97 Josh Hart 1
T98 T97 Martin Piller 1
T98 T97 Michael Arnaud 1
T98 T97 Mark Anderson 1
T98 Brady Schnell 1
T98 T97 Chris Kirk 1 1
T98 T97 Mark Baldwin 1
T98 T97 Drew Weaver 1
T98 T97 Steve Lewton 1 1
T98 T97 Rafael Campos 1
T98 T97 Zack Sucher 1
T98 T97 Brandon Crick 1
T98 T97 Jonathan Randolph 1
T98 T97 Seamus Power 1
T98 T97 Sangmoon Bae 1
T98 T97 Julián Etulain 1
T98 T97 Spencer Levin 1
T98 T97 Camilo Villegas 1
T98 T97 Daniel Summerhays 1 1
T98 T97 Luke List 1 1
T98 T97 Aaron Baddeley 1
T98 T97 Tag Ridings 1 1
T98 T97 Sean O'Hair 1
T98 T97 Augusto Núñez 1
T98 T97 John Oda 1 1
T98 T97 Luke Guthrie 1
T98 T97 Blayne Barber 1
T98 T97 Ryan Ruffels 1 1
T98 Alex Kang 1
T98 T97 Curtis Luck 1 1
T98 T97 Evan Harmeling 1 1
T98 T97 Jim Knous 1
T98 T97 Joshua Creel 1 1
T98 T97 T.J. Vogel 1
T98 T97 Bobby Bai 1
T98 T97 Will Cannon 1
T98 T97 Rico Hoey 1
T98 T97 Sahith Theegala 1
T98 T97 Chase Johnson 1 1
T98 T97 Chandler Phillips 1
T98 T97 Austin Eckroat 1
T98 T97 Noah Norton 1
T98 T97 Kevin Lucas 1
T98 T97 Brian Campbell 1
T98 T97 Eric Cole 1 1
T98 T97 Matt Atkins 1
T98 T97 Jake Knapp 1
T98 T97 Rick Lamb 1
T98 T97 Max Rottluff 1
T98 T97 Kyle Jones 1 1
T98 Hayden Springer 1
T98 T97 Trevor Cone 1
T98 T97 Brad Brunner 1
T98 T97 Thomas Forster 1
T98 T97 Daniel Sutton 1

The total number of times the player has finished in the top 10 at official events for the year. (138)