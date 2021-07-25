×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Around the Green » Sand Save Percentage

Sand Save Percentage

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 47.06

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # SAVES # BUNKERS TOTAL O/U PAR
1 1 Stephan Jaeger 112 61.54 64 104 +15.00
2 2 Zach Cabra 56 60.98 25 41 +5.00
3 3 Billy Kennerly 110 60.92 53 87 +18.00
4 4 Harry Hall 78 59.34 54 91 +8.00
T5 6 David Lingmerth 48 58.82 20 34 +6.00
T5 5 Derek Ernst 86 58.82 50 85 -1.00
7 10 Callum Tarren 122 56.90 66 116 +8.00
8 T7 Greyson Sigg 114 55.79 53 95 +15.00
9 11 Harrison Endycott 99 55.34 57 103 +15.00
10 9 Erik Barnes 116 55.32 52 94 +13.00
11 13 Carl Yuan 106 55.24 58 105 +11.00
12 15 Rico Hoey 84 54.67 41 75 +12.00
13 14 Andrew Novak 112 54.46 55 101 +29.00
T14 T18 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 54.35 50 92 +13.00
T14 T18 Drew Weaver 102 54.35 50 92 +10.00
16 12 Mark Blakefield 93 54.22 45 83 +30.00
17 T20 Paul Haley II 106 54.12 46 85 +23.00
T18 22 Andy Pope 113 54.00 54 100 +22.00
T18 T51 Steve Lewton 68 54.00 27 50 +19.00
20 16 Scott Gutschewski 108 53.85 49 91 +18.00
21 T37 Nicholas Thompson 78 53.57 30 56 +15.00
22 24 Tyson Alexander 103 53.40 55 103 +11.00
T23 26 David Skinns 94 53.33 48 90 +16.00
T23 17 Jimmy Stanger 108 53.33 48 90 +12.00
T25 28 Justin Lower 108 52.94 45 85 +21.00
T25 T20 Curtis Luck 73 52.94 45 85 +20.00
27 31 Jared Wolfe 120 52.78 57 108 +20.00
28 25 Scott Langley 94 52.70 39 74 +24.00
29 27 Kevin Dougherty 106 52.69 49 93 +26.00
30 23 Whee Kim 105 52.59 61 116 +26.00
31 45 Luke Guthrie 86 52.50 42 80 +30.00
32 32 Nicolas Echavarria 118 52.46 64 122 +38.00
33 33 Ollie Schniederjans 94 52.44 43 82 +8.00
34 30 Peter Uihlein 58 52.17 36 69 +11.00
35 39 Curtis Thompson 134 52.03 64 123 +23.00
T36 36 Taylor Pendrith 126 52.00 52 100 +15.00
T36 29 Shad Tuten 98 52.00 52 100 +23.00
38 35 Eric Cole 88 51.55 50 97 +24.00
39 42 Chad Ramey 146 51.40 55 107 +25.00
40 43 Roberto Díaz 114 51.38 56 109 +24.00
41 34 Martin Piller 108 51.28 60 117 +40.00
42 47 Ben Silverman 82 51.19 43 84 +29.00
43 40 Daniel Miernicki 75 50.79 32 63 +23.00
44 46 Sangmoon Bae 71 50.65 39 77 +20.00
45 49 Greg Yates 96 50.55 46 91 +25.00
46 T51 Seth Reeves 114 50.47 54 107 +26.00
47 50 Taylor Moore 124 50.45 56 111 +17.00
48 41 Dawson Armstrong 114 50.41 61 121 +24.00
T49 69 Brent Grant 96 50.00 48 96 +18.00
T49 T51 Will Zalatoris 64 50.00 17 34 +7.00
T49 T51 Kevin Roy 132 50.00 47 94 +27.00
T49 T51 Cyril Bouniol 54 50.00 14 28 +13.00
T49 T51 Bobby Bai 86 50.00 47 94 +22.00
54 65 Ryan McCormick 112 49.57 58 117 +29.00
55 T51 Taylor Montgomery 106 49.52 52 105 +36.00
56 48 Kyle Reifers 108 49.43 43 87 +20.00
57 T51 Brady Schnell 98 49.41 42 85 +27.00
58 62 Max Rottluff 56 49.23 32 65 +17.00
59 60 Brandon Harkins 123 49.15 58 118 +28.00
T60 66 Evan Harmeling 94 49.12 56 114 +36.00
T60 63 Adam Svensson 134 49.12 56 114 +24.00
T60 44 Shane Smith 60 49.12 28 57 +12.00
63 64 Erik Compton 85 49.04 51 104 +31.00
64 67 T.J. Vogel 110 49.02 50 102 +22.00
65 T51 Jack Maguire 107 48.98 48 98 +20.00
66 76 Max McGreevy 110 48.96 47 96 +29.00
67 77 Davis Riley 115 48.94 46 94 +31.00
68 80 Cameron Young 74 48.39 30 62 +17.00
T69 72 KK Limbhasut 108 48.28 56 116 +40.00
T69 T70 Ryan Ruffels 89 48.28 42 87 +26.00
71 61 Grant Hirschman 118 48.19 40 83 +27.00
72 73 David Lipsky 95 48.11 51 106 +26.00
73 74 Ben Kohles 128 48.08 50 104 +18.00
T74 75 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 47.92 23 48 +7.00
T74 68 Jamie Arnold 108 47.92 46 96 +26.00
76 87 Brett Drewitt 119 47.78 43 90 +27.00
77 85 Jake Knapp 98 47.71 52 109 +31.00
78 78 Will Cannon 88 47.67 41 86 +16.00
79 79 James Nicholas 88 47.62 40 84 +25.00
80 84 Augusto Núñez 128 47.37 54 114 +29.00
81 81 Hayden Buckley 96 46.99 39 83 +24.00
82 T82 Dan McCarthy 122 46.94 46 98 +27.00
83 94 George Cunningham 109 46.84 37 79 +31.00
T84 T82 Robby Ormand 62 46.67 28 60 +22.00
T84 86 Will Wilcox 58 46.67 28 60 +22.00
T86 103 Jonathan Randolph 112 46.51 60 129 +37.00
T86 89 Lorens Chan 56 46.51 20 43 +12.00
88 90 Nick Hardy 134 46.43 52 112 +25.00
89 92 Taylor Dickson 92 46.34 38 82 +27.00
90 91 Dylan Wu 126 46.32 44 95 +32.00
91 96 Braden Thornberry 122 46.30 50 108 +31.00
92 95 Julián Etulain 111 46.00 46 100 +28.00
93 88 Blayne Barber 84 45.95 34 74 +20.00
94 123 Austin Smotherman 114 45.88 39 85 +21.00
95 93 Lee Hodges 128 45.87 50 109 +18.00
96 109 Brian Richey 66 45.76 27 59 +25.00
97 98 Vince India 124 45.69 53 116 +21.00
98 99 Joey Garber 114 45.61 52 114 +39.00
99 T107 Mickey DeMorat 98 45.45 45 99 +40.00
100 105 Max Greyserman 107 45.37 49 108 +29.00
101 102 Dawie van der Walt 134 45.30 53 117 +29.00
102 101 Charlie Saxon 110 45.10 46 102 +19.00
103 104 Conrad Shindler 92 45.07 32 71 +24.00
104 112 Nick Voke 80 44.94 40 89 +22.00
105 T107 Stephen Franken 116 44.68 42 94 +38.00
T106 T70 Brandon Wu 82 44.44 28 63 +16.00
T106 116 John Oda 74 44.44 28 63 +31.00
108 118 Wade Binfield 102 44.19 38 86 +26.00
109 100 Alex Chiarella 89 44.09 41 93 +39.00
110 110 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 44.00 44 100 +40.00
111 T114 Paul Barjon 104 43.88 43 98 +30.00
112 119 Brian Campbell 106 43.80 53 121 +41.00
113 111 Brett Stegmaier 93 43.66 31 71 +30.00
114 136 John Chin 110 43.56 44 101 +25.00
T115 T114 Alex Prugh 96 43.37 36 83 +37.00
T115 130 Theo Humphrey 98 43.37 36 83 +29.00
117 122 Brandon Crick 120 43.33 52 120 +36.00
118 106 Anders Albertson 99 43.18 38 88 +23.00
119 117 Chase Wright 104 43.01 40 93 +33.00
120 120 Tag Ridings 103 43.00 43 100 +38.00
T121 T126 Michael Arnaud 68 42.86 27 63 +18.00
T121 T126 Trey Mullinax 88 42.86 36 84 +27.00
123 T128 Mito Pereira 110 42.71 41 96 +28.00
124 131 Tommy Gainey 97 42.70 38 89 +32.00
125 121 Rick Lamb 84 42.67 32 75 +24.00
126 113 Steven Alker 80 42.65 29 68 +25.00
127 124 Zach Wright 106 42.53 37 87 +27.00
128 132 Austen Truslow 59 42.37 25 59 +21.00
129 133 Steve Marino 47 42.31 22 52 +20.00
130 T128 Tom Whitney 104 42.27 41 97 +33.00
131 135 Kyle Jones 80 41.94 26 62 +33.00
132 125 Steve LeBrun 98 41.24 40 97 +42.00
T133 141 Brad Hopfinger 105 41.18 42 102 +28.00
T133 139 Trevor Cone 94 41.18 35 85 +27.00
135 140 Marcelo Rozo 98 41.05 39 95 +37.00
136 134 Brett Coletta 74 41.03 32 78 +33.00
137 137 Chandler Blanchet 90 40.85 29 71 +18.00
138 142 Kevin Lucas 62 40.51 32 79 +41.00
139 147 Chip McDaniel 104 40.40 40 99 +31.00
140 144 J.T. Griffin 104 40.00 34 85 +32.00
141 145 John VanDerLaan 128 39.81 43 108 +44.00
142 143 Stuart Macdonald 99 39.77 35 88 +25.00
143 146 Matt Atkins 98 39.64 44 111 +46.00
144 138 Patrick Fishburn 114 39.22 40 102 +32.00
145 149 John Somers 44 38.46 10 26 +10.00
T146 148 David Kocher 128 38.10 40 105 +39.00
T146 157 Mark Baldwin 96 38.10 32 84 +33.00
148 151 Joshua Creel 119 37.96 41 108 +34.00
149 152 Sebastián Vázquez 55 37.74 20 53 +19.00
150 153 Nicholas Lindheim 101 37.65 32 85 +37.00
151 154 Michael Miller 113 37.63 35 93 +43.00
152 150 Andres Gonzales 88 37.10 23 62 +23.00
153 155 Chase Johnson 78 36.84 35 95 +38.00
154 156 Robert Garrigus 50 36.67 22 60 +25.00
155 158 Justin Hueber 56 36.56 34 93 +38.00
156 159 Zecheng Dou 110 36.08 35 97 +27.00
157 161 Brad Brunner 66 34.48 20 58 +25.00
158 160 Matt Ryan 56 32.56 14 43 +17.00

The percent of time a player was able to get 'up and down' once in a greenside sand bunker (regardless of score). Note: 'Up and down' indicates it took the player 2 shots or less to put the ball in the hole from that point. (111)