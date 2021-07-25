×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Greens in Regulation Percentage

Greens in Regulation Percentage

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 68.92

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT # HOLES RELATIVE/PAR
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 81.13 701 864 -0.33
2 2 Ben Kohles 128 75.25 1,490 1,980 -0.28
3 3 Nick Hardy 134 74.48 1,582 2,124 -0.32
4 4 Austen Truslow 59 74.40 683 918 -0.28
5 5 Chad Ramey 146 74.32 1,739 2,340 -0.32
6 7 Nicholas Lindheim 101 74.13 1,241 1,674 -0.27
7 6 Greyson Sigg 114 73.94 1,251 1,692 -0.31
T8 8 Brandon Wu 82 73.92 1,091 1,476 -0.31
T8 11 Kyle Reifers 108 73.92 1,304 1,764 -0.29
10 9 Austin Smotherman 114 73.87 1,303 1,764 -0.29
11 12 Justin Lower 108 73.64 1,246 1,692 -0.29
12 10 Hayden Buckley 96 73.61 1,272 1,728 -0.26
13 13 Taylor Moore 124 73.56 1,483 2,016 -0.31
14 15 Adam Svensson 134 73.16 1,554 2,124 -0.30
15 14 Mito Pereira 110 72.90 1,286 1,764 -0.31
16 17 Dawie van der Walt 134 72.83 1,547 2,124 -0.31
17 18 Paul Haley II 106 72.80 1,258 1,728 -0.30
18 20 Brett Stegmaier 93 72.76 1,087 1,494 -0.25
19 19 Dan McCarthy 122 72.49 1,357 1,872 -0.28
20 16 Vince India 124 72.48 1,409 1,944 -0.30
21 25 Callum Tarren 122 72.47 1,435 1,980 -0.31
22 22 Curtis Thompson 134 72.45 1,591 2,196 -0.29
23 24 Taylor Pendrith 126 72.17 1,403 1,944 -0.34
24 21 Carl Yuan 106 72.10 1,194 1,656 -0.30
25 23 Scott Gutschewski 108 71.88 1,242 1,728 -0.28
26 26 Zecheng Dou 110 71.83 1,293 1,800 -0.32
27 31 Stephan Jaeger 112 71.70 1,239 1,728 -0.34
28 30 Brett Drewitt 119 71.64 1,354 1,890 -0.26
29 34 Brandon Crick 120 71.53 1,339 1,872 -0.27
30 28 J.T. Griffin 104 71.50 1,184 1,656 -0.27
31 35 Tag Ridings 103 71.43 1,170 1,638 -0.28
32 38 Brandon Harkins 123 71.41 1,401 1,962 -0.32
33 29 Lee Hodges 128 71.39 1,465 2,052 -0.33
34 27 Charlie Saxon 110 71.37 1,259 1,764 -0.32
35 33 Kevin Roy 132 71.22 1,487 2,088 -0.30
T36 32 Rico Hoey 84 71.21 1,051 1,476 -0.24
T36 37 Erik Barnes 116 71.21 1,333 1,872 -0.33
38 36 Theo Humphrey 98 71.07 1,049 1,476 -0.26
39 42 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 70.98 1,201 1,692 -0.27
40 45 Stuart Macdonald 99 70.94 1,162 1,638 -0.32
41 43 Drew Weaver 102 70.93 1,149 1,620 -0.21
42 39 Stephen Franken 116 70.89 1,327 1,872 -0.31
43 40 Davis Riley 115 70.85 1,237 1,746 -0.34
44 51 Dylan Wu 126 70.65 1,348 1,908 -0.30
45 44 Max McGreevy 110 70.63 1,246 1,764 -0.32
46 T59 Nicholas Thompson 78 70.56 889 1,260 -0.20
47 41 Brad Brunner 66 70.54 711 1,008 -0.27
48 49 Blayne Barber 84 70.30 987 1,404 -0.28
49 50 Brad Hopfinger 105 70.23 1,201 1,710 -0.29
50 47 Alex Prugh 96 70.21 1,011 1,440 -0.24
51 46 David Lipsky 95 70.18 1,099 1,566 -0.31
52 48 Paul Barjon 104 70.17 1,162 1,656 -0.29
53 55 Kevin Dougherty 106 70.07 1,236 1,764 -0.31
54 64 Will Cannon 88 70.00 1,008 1,440 -0.28
55 56 Roberto Díaz 114 69.97 1,209 1,728 -0.29
56 52 David Kocher 128 69.95 1,385 1,980 -0.28
57 54 Brett Coletta 74 69.87 893 1,278 -0.29
58 67 Tommy Gainey 97 69.72 1,142 1,638 -0.29
59 T61 Wade Binfield 102 69.70 1,079 1,548 -0.27
60 53 Mark Baldwin 96 69.68 1,041 1,494 -0.24
61 T57 Anders Albertson 99 69.59 1,190 1,710 -0.30
62 T61 Tom Whitney 104 69.57 1,152 1,656 -0.29
63 63 John Chin 110 69.56 1,202 1,728 -0.27
T64 T59 Kyle Jones 80 69.53 851 1,224 -0.25
T64 T57 Max Greyserman 107 69.53 1,239 1,782 -0.35
66 68 Billy Kennerly 110 69.50 1,201 1,728 -0.29
67 66 Michael Miller 113 69.47 1,288 1,854 -0.28
68 73 Seth Reeves 114 69.33 1,223 1,764 -0.32
69 74 Grant Hirschman 118 69.28 1,247 1,800 -0.28
70 76 Conrad Shindler 92 69.23 947 1,368 -0.23
T71 65 Andrew Novak 112 69.22 1,246 1,800 -0.32
T71 75 Daniel Miernicki 75 69.22 785 1,134 -0.24
T71 69 Cameron Young 74 69.22 922 1,332 -0.33
74 71 Zach Wright 106 69.20 1,146 1,656 -0.30
75 72 T.J. Vogel 110 69.11 1,244 1,800 -0.30
76 79 John VanDerLaan 128 69.03 1,342 1,944 -0.30
77 77 Tyson Alexander 103 69.00 1,155 1,674 -0.31
78 88 David Skinns 94 68.97 1,018 1,476 -0.33
79 70 Jared Wolfe 120 68.96 1,291 1,872 -0.32
80 T83 Joshua Creel 119 68.93 1,278 1,854 -0.29
81 80 Braden Thornberry 122 68.91 1,290 1,872 -0.32
82 78 Augusto Núñez 128 68.88 1,339 1,944 -0.27
83 86 Jonathan Randolph 112 68.86 1,289 1,872 -0.30
84 T83 George Cunningham 109 68.77 1,176 1,710 -0.29
85 85 Andres Gonzales 88 68.71 940 1,368 -0.24
86 82 Ryan McCormick 112 68.70 1,385 2,016 -0.31
87 T93 Jamie Arnold 108 68.69 1,187 1,728 -0.27
T88 98 Steve Lewton 68 68.68 717 1,044 -0.28
T88 96 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 68.68 989 1,440 -0.27
90 T102 Chip McDaniel 104 68.64 1,112 1,620 -0.27
91 92 Patrick Fishburn 114 68.63 1,260 1,836 -0.31
T92 91 Andy Pope 113 68.52 1,221 1,782 -0.27
T92 101 Derek Ernst 86 68.52 888 1,296 -0.28
94 106 Chase Wright 104 68.48 1,060 1,548 -0.26
95 109 Brent Grant 96 68.40 985 1,440 -0.33
T96 99 Ben Silverman 82 68.36 886 1,296 -0.26
T96 89 Matt Ryan 56 68.36 566 828 -0.24
98 87 Rick Lamb 84 68.35 935 1,368 -0.31
T99 110 Nick Voke 80 68.30 959 1,404 -0.30
T99 T93 John Somers 44 68.30 418 612 -0.23
101 90 Harrison Endycott 99 68.26 1,069 1,566 -0.28
102 97 Chandler Blanchet 90 68.21 1,105 1,620 -0.31
103 95 Steve LeBrun 98 68.18 1,080 1,584 -0.23
104 T120 Steven Alker 80 68.10 858 1,260 -0.24
105 100 Sebastián Vázquez 55 68.09 527 774 -0.25
106 T102 Steve Marino 47 68.02 502 738 -0.24
107 115 Shad Tuten 98 67.96 1,052 1,548 -0.30
108 104 Will Wilcox 58 67.93 538 792 -0.23
T109 108 Trevor Cone 94 67.89 1,051 1,548 -0.27
T109 105 Joey Garber 114 67.89 1,222 1,800 -0.32
111 107 Harry Hall 78 67.81 952 1,404 -0.33
112 114 Julián Etulain 111 67.78 1,159 1,710 -0.28
113 111 Ryan Ruffels 89 67.70 914 1,350 -0.29
114 128 Taylor Dickson 92 67.66 950 1,404 -0.33
115 112 Sangmoon Bae 71 67.64 767 1,134 -0.29
116 116 Jimmy Stanger 108 67.63 1,120 1,656 -0.32
117 113 Michael Arnaud 68 67.59 657 972 -0.23
118 T120 Peter Uihlein 58 67.53 705 1,044 -0.37
T119 127 Mark Blakefield 93 67.46 935 1,386 -0.25
T119 124 Whee Kim 105 67.46 1,105 1,638 -0.29
121 119 Trey Mullinax 88 67.36 970 1,440 -0.33
122 118 Ollie Schniederjans 94 67.34 1,006 1,494 -0.37
T123 125 Matt Atkins 98 67.25 1,041 1,548 -0.28
T123 123 Bobby Bai 86 67.25 920 1,368 -0.27
125 T120 Alex Chiarella 89 67.24 932 1,386 -0.33
126 117 Brian Campbell 106 67.20 1,258 1,872 -0.29
T127 126 Nicolas Echavarria 118 67.05 1,231 1,836 -0.33
T127 130 James Nicholas 88 67.05 1,062 1,584 -0.31
129 129 Justin Hueber 56 66.67 600 900 -0.31
130 T136 Eric Cole 88 66.47 1,005 1,512 -0.29
131 131 David Lingmerth 48 66.40 502 756 -0.27
132 135 Brian Richey 66 66.37 669 1,008 -0.30
133 139 Mickey DeMorat 98 66.19 977 1,476 -0.29
134 134 Dawson Armstrong 114 66.16 1,167 1,764 -0.31
135 138 KK Limbhasut 108 66.12 1,214 1,836 -0.28
136 142 Chase Johnson 78 66.10 928 1,404 -0.27
137 145 Lorens Chan 56 66.04 523 792 -0.25
138 133 Evan Harmeling 94 65.99 974 1,476 -0.29
139 T136 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 65.90 427 648 -0.30
140 141 Erik Compton 85 65.41 883 1,350 -0.31
141 146 Zach Cabra 56 65.34 541 828 -0.26
T142 144 Max Rottluff 56 65.28 658 1,008 -0.27
T142 143 Taylor Montgomery 106 65.28 1,081 1,656 -0.36
144 149 Marcelo Rozo 98 65.18 962 1,476 -0.27
145 153 Jake Knapp 98 65.15 1,032 1,584 -0.30
146 150 Scott Langley 94 65.04 960 1,476 -0.23
147 148 Cyril Bouniol 54 65.00 468 720 -0.23
148 147 Greg Yates 96 64.95 982 1,512 -0.27
149 154 Brady Schnell 98 64.86 1,004 1,548 -0.30
150 151 Jack Maguire 107 64.76 1,084 1,674 -0.30
151 156 Curtis Luck 73 64.36 753 1,170 -0.31
152 152 Martin Piller 108 64.14 1,039 1,620 -0.28
153 157 Shane Smith 60 63.11 568 900 -0.23
154 158 Robert Garrigus 50 62.50 450 720 -0.26
155 159 Robby Ormand 62 61.47 686 1,116 -0.30
156 160 Kevin Lucas 62 61.11 616 1,008 -0.25
157 161 Luke Guthrie 86 61.03 769 1,260 -0.26
158 162 John Oda 74 60.82 635 1,044 -0.24

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation (greens hit in regulation/holes played). Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)) (103)