Statistics » Off the Tee » Driving Accuracy Percentage

Driving Accuracy Percentage

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 64.34

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % FAIRWAYS HIT POSSIBLE FAIRWAYS
1 1 Steven Alker 80 76.64 738 963
2 2 Chad Ramey 146 74.57 1,334 1,789
3 3 Nicholas Thompson 78 73.71 715 970
4 4 Scott Langley 94 73.26 830 1,133
5 6 David Lingmerth 48 72.73 416 572
T6 7 Adam Svensson 134 72.41 1,176 1,624
T6 5 Brett Coletta 74 72.41 706 975
8 8 Paul Haley II 106 71.99 951 1,321
9 10 Blayne Barber 84 71.49 770 1,077
10 9 Ben Kohles 128 71.43 1,085 1,519
11 T12 Austin Smotherman 114 70.81 951 1,343
12 22 Taylor Moore 124 70.59 1,092 1,547
13 T12 Wade Binfield 102 70.58 835 1,183
14 14 Joshua Creel 119 70.51 1,002 1,421
15 11 Dan McCarthy 122 70.50 1,006 1,427
16 26 Daniel Miernicki 75 70.46 613 870
17 20 Max McGreevy 110 70.42 950 1,349
18 15 Tom Whitney 104 70.40 892 1,267
19 19 Brandon Crick 120 70.31 1,009 1,435
20 16 Nicholas Lindheim 101 70.17 901 1,284
21 18 KK Limbhasut 108 70.16 990 1,411
22 23 David Lipsky 95 70.08 834 1,190
23 17 Hayden Buckley 96 69.99 926 1,323
24 25 Austen Truslow 59 69.97 494 706
25 21 Ben Silverman 82 69.93 693 991
26 24 Lee Hodges 128 69.78 1,092 1,565
27 27 Drew Weaver 102 69.77 863 1,237
28 31 Brett Drewitt 119 69.32 1,003 1,447
29 29 Roberto Díaz 114 69.24 916 1,323
30 33 Dylan Wu 126 69.23 1,010 1,459
31 28 Brandon Wu 82 69.09 780 1,129
32 35 David Kocher 128 68.79 1,038 1,509
33 36 Mito Pereira 110 68.58 921 1,343
34 38 Chip McDaniel 104 68.47 847 1,237
T35 30 Greyson Sigg 114 68.45 885 1,293
T35 34 John Oda 74 68.45 549 802
37 39 Nick Hardy 134 68.31 1,110 1,625
38 40 Kyle Jones 80 68.27 637 933
39 41 Will Wilcox 58 68.26 413 605
40 37 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 68.24 752 1,102
41 42 Andrew Novak 112 67.93 934 1,375
T42 47 Andy Pope 113 67.87 925 1,363
T42 43 Tommy Gainey 97 67.87 849 1,251
44 46 Rico Hoey 84 67.82 767 1,131
45 T48 Conrad Shindler 92 67.71 713 1,053
46 45 Brett Stegmaier 93 67.65 776 1,147
47 50 George Cunningham 109 67.53 886 1,312
T48 44 Dawie van der Walt 134 67.34 1,097 1,629
T48 52 Sebastián Vázquez 55 67.34 400 594
50 53 Will Zalatoris 64 67.32 447 664
51 54 Zecheng Dou 110 67.20 924 1,375
52 T57 Joey Garber 114 67.15 922 1,373
T53 T48 T.J. Vogel 110 67.13 927 1,381
T53 55 Kyle Reifers 108 67.13 911 1,357
55 56 Brady Schnell 98 66.95 796 1,189
56 T57 Justin Lower 108 66.87 866 1,295
57 59 Chandler Blanchet 90 66.75 831 1,245
58 62 Harrison Endycott 99 66.50 796 1,197
59 63 Scott Gutschewski 108 66.47 880 1,324
60 60 Billy Kennerly 110 66.26 874 1,319
61 61 J.T. Griffin 104 66.19 840 1,269
62 64 Whee Kim 105 65.98 830 1,258
63 66 Jonathan Randolph 112 65.85 945 1,435
64 68 Steve Marino 47 65.78 371 564
65 65 Will Cannon 88 65.70 726 1,105
66 69 Brian Campbell 106 65.67 941 1,433
67 70 Steve LeBrun 98 65.45 790 1,207
68 67 John VanDerLaan 128 65.37 976 1,493
69 72 John Chin 110 65.33 863 1,321
70 74 Michael Arnaud 68 65.02 487 749
71 71 Chase Wright 104 64.98 770 1,185
72 73 Anders Albertson 99 64.86 849 1,309
73 79 Brent Grant 96 64.73 712 1,100
74 76 Stephan Jaeger 112 64.52 851 1,319
T75 77 Martin Piller 108 64.34 801 1,245
T75 81 Brad Hopfinger 105 64.34 848 1,318
77 82 Brad Brunner 66 64.22 499 777
78 83 Erik Compton 85 64.15 664 1,035
79 75 Charlie Saxon 110 64.12 865 1,349
80 80 Paul Barjon 104 64.05 807 1,260
81 78 Shad Tuten 98 64.04 757 1,182
82 84 Sangmoon Bae 71 63.92 551 862
83 85 Vince India 124 63.89 950 1,487
84 87 Stephen Franken 116 63.47 907 1,429
85 88 Grant Hirschman 118 63.43 876 1,381
86 91 Jared Wolfe 120 63.28 908 1,435
87 86 Tag Ridings 103 63.22 796 1,259
88 92 Jamie Arnold 108 63.06 833 1,321
89 98 Stuart Macdonald 99 63.05 795 1,261
90 89 Davis Riley 115 63.02 840 1,333
91 95 Rick Lamb 84 62.80 660 1,051
T92 99 Matt Ryan 56 62.68 398 635
T92 96 Braden Thornberry 122 62.68 897 1,431
T94 100 Kevin Roy 132 62.55 999 1,597
T94 93 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 62.55 810 1,295
96 94 Alex Prugh 96 62.42 691 1,107
97 104 Derek Ernst 86 62.17 618 994
98 103 Michael Miller 113 62.16 882 1,419
99 97 Steve Lewton 68 62.02 498 803
T100 101 Brandon Harkins 123 61.96 930 1,501
T100 T111 Taylor Dickson 92 61.96 671 1,083
102 T108 Augusto Núñez 128 61.77 921 1,491
103 110 Trevor Cone 94 61.75 733 1,187
104 102 David Skinns 94 61.72 698 1,131
105 105 Erik Barnes 116 61.57 881 1,431
106 107 Chase Johnson 78 61.37 661 1,077
107 113 Kevin Lucas 62 61.34 476 776
108 T118 Julián Etulain 111 61.27 802 1,309
109 106 Marcelo Rozo 98 61.25 694 1,133
110 115 Lorens Chan 56 61.21 374 611
111 T111 Andres Gonzales 88 61.14 645 1,055
112 120 Jimmy Stanger 108 61.11 773 1,265
113 T108 Brian Richey 66 61.08 477 781
114 114 Ryan McCormick 112 61.07 946 1,549
115 116 Taylor Pendrith 126 61.04 907 1,486
116 117 Mark Blakefield 93 60.96 648 1,063
117 121 Nicolas Echavarria 118 60.85 855 1,405
118 122 Robert Garrigus 50 60.81 332 546
119 T118 Mickey DeMorat 98 60.77 691 1,137
120 127 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 60.60 303 500
121 128 Cyril Bouniol 54 60.54 336 555
122 129 Ryan Ruffels 89 60.43 623 1,031
123 125 Callum Tarren 122 60.40 915 1,515
124 T123 Evan Harmeling 94 60.23 680 1,129
125 126 Kevin Dougherty 106 60.22 813 1,350
126 132 Patrick Fishburn 114 60.11 847 1,409
127 T123 Alex Chiarella 89 60.09 634 1,055
128 133 Dawson Armstrong 114 60.06 809 1,347
129 131 Curtis Thompson 134 59.92 1,006 1,679
130 130 Max Greyserman 107 59.88 818 1,366
131 138 Jake Knapp 98 59.74 727 1,217
132 136 Shane Smith 60 59.68 413 692
133 T143 Zach Wright 106 59.65 757 1,269
134 139 Max Rottluff 56 59.59 463 777
135 T140 Trey Mullinax 88 59.58 656 1,101
136 134 Greg Yates 96 59.55 689 1,157
137 145 Zach Cabra 56 59.44 381 641
138 T140 Eric Cole 88 59.35 689 1,161
139 137 Bobby Bai 86 59.28 623 1,051
140 142 Mark Baldwin 96 59.18 680 1,149
141 135 Theo Humphrey 98 59.17 668 1,129
142 T143 Curtis Luck 73 59.15 527 891
143 146 Seth Reeves 114 58.76 795 1,353
144 147 Tyson Alexander 103 58.73 757 1,289
145 148 Matt Atkins 98 58.34 696 1,193
146 149 Justin Hueber 56 58.09 402 692
147 150 Harry Hall 78 57.88 621 1,073
148 152 Carl Yuan 106 57.64 728 1,263
149 157 Peter Uihlein 58 56.53 450 796
150 153 Jack Maguire 107 56.44 723 1,281
151 155 Taylor Montgomery 106 56.15 708 1,261
152 156 Robby Ormand 62 56.10 483 861
153 158 Ollie Schniederjans 94 55.90 640 1,145
154 154 Nick Voke 80 55.77 599 1,074
155 160 Luke Guthrie 86 55.14 531 963
156 159 Cameron Young 74 54.89 556 1,013
157 161 James Nicholas 88 53.16 647 1,217
158 162 John Somers 44 50.74 240 473

The percentage of time a tee shot comes to rest in the fairway (regardless of club). (102)