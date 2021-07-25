×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Off the Tee » Driving Distance

Driving Distance

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 301.1

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG. TOTAL DISTANCE TOTAL DRIVES
1 1 Brent Grant 96 323.4 51,105 158
2 T2 Taylor Pendrith 126 322.3 68,976 214
3 4 Kevin Dougherty 106 322.0 62,799 195
4 T2 John Somers 44 321.8 21,880 68
5 6 Stephen Franken 116 319.2 66,065 207
6 10 Jake Knapp 98 318.0 55,969 176
T7 T7 Trey Mullinax 88 317.9 50,223 158
T7 T7 Chase Johnson 78 317.9 49,586 156
9 9 Curtis Thompson 134 317.1 77,376 244
10 11 Cameron Young 74 316.8 46,887 148
11 13 Callum Tarren 122 316.4 69,612 220
T12 14 Max Greyserman 107 316.3 62,630 198
T12 12 Carl Yuan 106 316.3 58,206 184
14 15 Will Zalatoris 64 314.2 30,164 96
15 16 Justin Hueber 56 314.1 31,413 100
16 17 Theo Humphrey 98 313.5 51,104 163
17 T20 Zach Wright 106 313.0 56,975 182
T18 T18 Bobby Bai 86 312.8 47,546 152
T18 T20 Erik Barnes 116 312.8 64,746 207
20 T18 Ollie Schniederjans 94 312.5 51,870 166
21 T20 Ryan Ruffels 89 312.4 46,857 150
T22 23 Jared Wolfe 120 312.0 64,585 207
T22 T25 Davis Riley 115 312.0 60,225 193
T24 24 Charlie Saxon 110 311.8 60,797 195
T24 T25 Mark Baldwin 96 311.8 51,128 164
26 27 Peter Uihlein 58 311.5 35,823 115
27 T28 Seth Reeves 114 311.1 60,667 195
T28 T28 Jack Maguire 107 311.0 57,534 185
T28 31 Tyson Alexander 103 311.0 57,845 186
30 T28 Rico Hoey 84 310.6 50,943 164
31 32 Vince India 124 309.9 66,933 216
T32 33 John Chin 110 309.8 58,857 190
T32 34 Derek Ernst 86 309.8 44,610 144
T32 38 Taylor Dickson 92 309.8 48,325 156
T35 35 Matt Atkins 98 309.3 53,208 172
T35 36 Alex Chiarella 89 309.3 47,330 153
37 39 Brett Coletta 74 309.2 43,901 142
38 37 Patrick Fishburn 114 309.1 63,048 204
39 40 Kevin Roy 132 308.9 71,359 231
T40 43 Trevor Cone 94 307.6 52,297 170
T40 49 Nick Voke 80 307.6 47,683 155
42 41 Augusto Núñez 128 307.3 65,772 214
43 48 Hayden Buckley 96 307.1 58,960 192
T44 42 Nick Hardy 134 307.0 72,456 236
T44 T44 Jimmy Stanger 108 307.0 56,480 184
T44 47 James Nicholas 88 307.0 54,025 176
47 46 Brad Hopfinger 105 306.9 58,318 190
48 T44 Harry Hall 78 306.8 47,860 156
49 50 Tag Ridings 103 306.3 55,748 182
50 51 Paul Barjon 104 306.1 56,316 184
51 54 Taylor Moore 124 305.9 68,519 224
52 T52 Zach Cabra 56 305.7 28,125 92
53 T52 Matt Ryan 56 305.5 28,109 92
54 56 Mark Blakefield 93 305.4 46,729 153
55 55 Mito Pereira 110 305.1 59,801 196
56 T59 Ryan McCormick 112 304.9 67,990 223
57 58 Brandon Harkins 123 304.8 66,439 218
58 57 Cyril Bouniol 54 304.5 24,358 80
59 T59 Zecheng Dou 110 304.2 60,839 200
T60 61 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 304.1 21,898 72
T60 62 Mickey DeMorat 98 304.1 49,867 164
62 T63 Braden Thornberry 122 303.4 63,100 208
T63 T63 Dawson Armstrong 114 303.3 59,153 195
T63 68 David Skinns 94 303.3 49,734 164
65 66 Evan Harmeling 94 303.2 49,723 164
66 65 Brandon Wu 82 303.1 49,705 164
67 67 Austen Truslow 59 302.6 30,868 102
68 T71 Andres Gonzales 88 302.5 45,978 152
T69 T71 T.J. Vogel 110 302.4 60,175 199
T69 T71 Austin Smotherman 114 302.4 58,969 195
71 T74 Lee Hodges 128 302.3 68,623 227
T72 T77 Greg Yates 96 302.2 50,469 167
T72 T74 Brandon Crick 120 302.2 62,865 208
74 T74 Dawie van der Walt 134 302.1 71,294 236
T75 T69 Michael Arnaud 68 302.0 32,319 107
T75 T69 Max Rottluff 56 302.0 33,521 111
77 T77 Andrew Novak 112 301.8 60,064 199
78 T80 Michael Miller 113 301.5 61,811 205
79 79 Stuart Macdonald 99 301.4 54,550 181
80 T80 Rick Lamb 84 301.2 45,488 151
81 T84 Tom Whitney 104 301.1 55,095 183
82 83 Jamie Arnold 108 300.9 57,474 191
83 T84 Brad Brunner 66 300.8 33,391 111
84 82 Sangmoon Bae 71 300.7 37,892 126
85 87 Scott Gutschewski 108 300.6 57,711 192
T86 T84 Robert Garrigus 50 300.5 24,043 80
T86 T89 Brett Stegmaier 93 300.5 49,586 165
T86 T89 Chip McDaniel 104 300.5 54,093 180
89 88 Julián Etulain 111 300.2 57,029 190
90 93 Will Cannon 88 300.1 48,023 160
T91 92 Greyson Sigg 114 299.9 56,375 188
T91 T89 Alex Prugh 96 299.9 47,977 160
T93 T96 Kyle Reifers 108 299.5 58,410 195
T93 94 J.T. Griffin 104 299.5 55,109 184
95 95 Curtis Luck 73 299.4 38,923 130
96 T98 John VanDerLaan 128 299.3 64,649 216
97 105 Brian Richey 66 299.2 33,209 111
98 106 Conrad Shindler 92 299.1 45,171 151
99 T98 Marcelo Rozo 98 299.0 49,032 164
T100 T98 Adam Svensson 134 298.9 70,252 235
T100 T96 Taylor Montgomery 106 298.9 54,996 184
T102 T102 Nicolas Echavarria 118 298.8 60,945 204
T102 107 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 298.8 55,874 187
104 T102 Anders Albertson 99 298.7 56,746 190
105 104 David Lipsky 95 298.2 51,886 174
106 108 Blayne Barber 84 298.1 46,500 156
107 109 Harrison Endycott 99 297.2 51,409 173
108 114 Steve Lewton 68 297.1 34,167 115
T109 110 Nicholas Lindheim 101 296.9 54,925 185
T109 112 Shane Smith 60 296.9 29,394 99
111 111 Tommy Gainey 97 296.8 54,012 182
112 113 Dylan Wu 126 296.7 62,607 211
T113 119 Justin Lower 108 295.7 55,583 188
T113 T115 Sebastián Vázquez 55 295.7 25,430 86
T113 T115 Stephan Jaeger 112 295.7 56,769 192
116 117 Ben Kohles 128 295.5 65,018 220
T117 120 Brett Drewitt 119 294.8 61,906 210
T117 122 Joshua Creel 119 294.8 60,733 206
T117 118 Eric Cole 88 294.8 49,520 168
120 126 Chase Wright 104 294.5 50,656 172
T121 124 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 294.3 47,080 160
T121 121 Wade Binfield 102 294.3 50,628 172
123 123 Erik Compton 85 294.2 44,130 150
124 125 David Kocher 128 294.0 64,671 220
125 T127 Chandler Blanchet 90 293.9 52,909 180
126 129 Chad Ramey 146 293.7 76,354 260
T127 130 Grant Hirschman 118 293.4 58,685 200
T127 132 Lorens Chan 56 293.4 25,823 88
129 133 Steve LeBrun 98 293.2 51,302 175
130 131 Joey Garber 114 293.1 58,612 200
131 136 Dan McCarthy 122 292.8 60,896 208
132 134 Steve Marino 47 292.7 24,005 82
133 137 Max McGreevy 110 292.4 57,302 196
T134 135 Robby Ormand 62 292.3 35,948 123
T134 T140 Paul Haley II 106 292.3 56,112 192
136 T140 George Cunningham 109 291.9 55,162 189
137 143 Shad Tuten 98 291.8 50,196 172
T138 138 Will Wilcox 58 291.5 25,651 88
T138 139 Daniel Miernicki 75 291.5 36,432 125
140 144 Jonathan Randolph 112 291.2 60,562 208
141 142 Kyle Jones 80 291.1 39,595 136
142 147 Luke Guthrie 86 290.7 40,699 140
143 146 Billy Kennerly 110 290.6 55,791 192
144 145 Kevin Lucas 62 290.5 32,242 111
145 148 Drew Weaver 102 290.3 52,247 180
146 149 Martin Piller 108 289.0 51,732 179
147 150 Ben Silverman 82 288.4 41,532 144
T148 T151 Andy Pope 113 287.5 56,643 197
T148 153 Nicholas Thompson 78 287.5 39,968 139
150 154 KK Limbhasut 108 285.8 58,293 204
151 155 Brian Campbell 106 284.9 59,263 208
152 157 Brady Schnell 98 283.8 48,537 171
153 156 Whee Kim 105 283.5 51,598 182
154 159 Steven Alker 80 282.5 39,554 140
155 158 Roberto Díaz 114 282.2 54,179 192
156 160 John Oda 74 280.3 32,511 116
157 161 Scott Langley 94 280.0 45,914 164
158 162 David Lingmerth 48 273.4 22,968 84

The average number of yards per measured drive. These drives are measured on two holes per round. Care is taken to select two holes which face in opposite directions to counteract the effect of wind. Drives are measured to the point at which they come to rest regardless of whether they are in the fairway or not. (101)