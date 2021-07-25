×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Money/Finishes » Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List

Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 395

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS POINTS
1 1 Stephan Jaeger 32 2678
2 2 Mito Pereira 32 2556
3 3 Chad Ramey 38 2349
4 6 Taylor Moore 36 2271
5 5 Taylor Pendrith 34 2110
6 4 Greyson Sigg 31 2105
7 7 Davis Riley 33 1950
8 8 Will Zalatoris 16 1876
9 9 Lee Hodges 34 1851
10 10 Adam Svensson 37 1821
11 11 David Lipsky 28 1782
12 13 Brandon Wu 23 1730
13 12 Paul Barjon 32 1729
14 31 Dylan Wu 39 1675
15 15 Max McGreevy 36 1667
16 14 Cameron Young 24 1642
17 16 Andrew Novak 37 1612
18 17 Jared Wolfe 36 1610
19 18 Nick Hardy 36 1579
20 20 Seth Reeves 36 1551
21 19 Ben Kohles 36 1490
22 21 Curtis Thompson 39 1452
23 22 Brett Drewitt 40 1443
24 23 Roberto Díaz 36 1404
25 26 Austin Smotherman 36 1377
The top 25 earn a PGA Tour Card The top 25 earn a PGA Tour Card
26 25 Paul Haley II 32 1350
27 24 Justin Lower 34 1326
28 27 Erik Barnes 33 1257
29 28 Taylor Montgomery 33 1214
30 29 Peter Uihlein 16 1204
31 30 Carl Yuan 31 1185
32 32 Dan McCarthy 36 1117
33 34 Brandon Harkins 37 1096
34 33 Ollie Schniederjans 32 1088
35 35 David Kocher 39 1072
36 36 Tyson Alexander 36 1043
37 38 Hayden Buckley 30 1016
38 37 Harry Hall 25 1015
39 40 Dawie van der Walt 41 1010
40 39 Vince India 37 1006
41 44 Callum Tarren 36 1000
42 43 Tommy Gainey 32 991
43 41 Max Greyserman 33 969
44 42 Zecheng Dou 32 963
45 45 Billy Kennerly 34 933
46 46 Trey Mullinax 28 883
47 54 David Skinns 31 872
48 47 Jimmy Stanger 37 872
49 48 John Chin 36 869
50 49 Kevin Roy 41 864
51 50 Theo Humphrey 37 864
52 51 Brad Hopfinger 34 835
53 53 John VanDerLaan 39 833
54 52 Dawson Armstrong 38 832
55 55 George Cunningham 40 813
56 56 Charlie Saxon 37 813
57 57 Braden Thornberry 38 808
58 58 Scott Gutschewski 33 790
59 61 Stuart Macdonald 30 782
60 59 Stephen Franken 37 755
61 60 Curtis Luck 28 738
62 62 Kyle Jones 29 728
63 63 Nicholas Lindheim 31 725
64 68 Joshua Creel 35 724
65 64 Tom Whitney 35 723
66 65 Evan Harmeling 34 717
67 67 Shad Tuten 35 716
68 66 Joey Garber 36 711
69 70 Tag Ridings 34 707
70 69 Anders Albertson 32 706
71 71 Ryan McCormick 35 694
72 73 Brent Grant 32 694
73 72 Augusto Núñez 41 689
74 74 Kyle Reifers 33 663
75 94 Taylor Dickson 32 648
The Top 75 Qualifies for Korn Ferry Tour Finals The Top 75 Qualifies for Korn Ferry Tour Finals
76 75 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 629
77 76 Kevin Dougherty 34 619
78 78 Grant Hirschman 38 602
79 77 Harrison Endycott 33 592
80 79 Nicolas Echavarria 39 574
81 80 J.T. Griffin 35 570
82 82 Patrick Fishburn 36 569
83 81 Whee Kim 38 566
84 83 Austen Truslow 20 563
85 84 Brett Coletta 29 548
86 96 Nick Voke 28 516
87 85 Chris Kirk 3 506
88 86 Luke List 1 500
89 87 T.J. Vogel 36 496
90 88 Brandon Crick 38 492
91 98 KK Limbhasut 35 486
92 89 Chandler Blanchet 33 484
93 90 Jamie Lovemark 11 479
94 91 Alex Chiarella 35 471
95 95 Jonathan Randolph 37 469
96 92 Ryan Ruffels 32 462
97 93 Brian Campbell 33 461
98 97 Zach Wright 36 433
99 99 Jack Maguire 38 422
100 100 Kevin Yu 6 420
101 102 Chase Johnson 30 414
102 101 Joseph Bramlett 2 408
103 103 Andy Pope 38 403
104 105 Michael Miller 38 398
105 104 Julián Etulain 40 391
106 110 Eric Cole 29 386
107 106 Jamie Arnold 36 373
108 107 Wes Roach 12 367
109 109 Chip McDaniel 38 362
110 108 Greg Yates 37 347
111 119 James Nicholas 28 345
112 111 Rick Lamb 29 326
113 120 Brett Stegmaier 32 322
114 113 Derek Ernst 33 322
115 112 Ben Martin 8 320
116 127 Jake Knapp 34 320
117 114 Sangmoon Bae 24 310
118 115 Martin Piller 38 300
119 121 Mickey DeMorat 36 295
120 116 Ben Silverman 30 289
121 117 Rico Hoey 27 288
122 118 John Oda 31 288
123 139 Brady Schnell 37 288
124 122 Will Cannon 28 282
125 133 Chase Wright 38 278
126 123 Mark Blakefield 33 274
127 125 Steve Lewton 24 271
128 124 Bobby Bai 30 269
129 126 Kris Ventura 4 267
130 128 Trevor Cone 36 258
131 143 Steven Alker 27 252
132 136 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 249
133 129 Daniel Summerhays 5 248
134 130 Drew Weaver 36 247
135 131 Mark Baldwin 37 242
136 132 Erik Compton 30 240
137 134 Matt Atkins 36 235
138 135 Justin Hueber 20 231
139 137 Alex Prugh 33 222
140 138 Max Rottluff 22 213
141 170 Nicholas Thompson 32 212
142 144 Patrick Flavin 11 211
143 141 Conrad Shindler 33 202
144 140 Scott Langley 34 198
145 191 Alex Kang 11 195
146 142 Sean O'Hair 8 190
147 145 Wade Binfield 36 184
148 149 Luke Guthrie 36 182
149 146 Camilo Villegas 6 181
150 147 Sahith Theegala 7 173
151 148 Daniel Sutton 7 171
152 150 Spencer Levin 14 167
153 151 Daniel Miernicki 30 165
154 152 Blayne Barber 31 165
155 153 Steve LeBrun 34 165
156 154 Michael Arnaud 26 159
157 155 Aaron Baddeley 4 156
158 156 Will Wilcox 24 155
159 157 Brad Brunner 24 150
160 158 Jim Knous 15 148
161 159 Austin Eckroat 3 147
162 160 Zack Sucher 9 142
163 161 Steve Marino 17 141
164 162 David Lingmerth 17 139
165 164 Kevin Lucas 26 137
166 163 Sebastián Vázquez 24 136
167 168 Brian Richey 22 135
168 165 Chandler Phillips 13 134
169 166 Andres Gonzales 32 133
170 167 Marcelo Rozo 37 133
171 169 Robby Ormand 23 131
172 171 Lorens Chan 20 126
173 172 Josh Teater 6 124
174 173 Nelson Ledesma 11 117
175 174 Robert Garrigus 20 110
176 175 Andre Metzger 14 110
177 176 Shawn Stefani 11 107
178 177 Michael Gellerman 6 103
179 178 Paul Peterson 6 98
180 179 Shane Smith 29 91
181 180 Peyton White 5 90
182 184 Jonathan Hodge 15 88
183 181 Rafael Campos 3 87
184 182 Yuwa Kosaihira 19 86
185 Hayden Springer 2 86
186 183 Scott Stevens 5 83
187 185 Ryan Blaum 7 76
188 186 Joseph Winslow 5 76
189 187 Mark Anderson 3 75
190 188 Ethan Tracy 11 75
191 189 Chris Naegel 5 73
192 190 Ryan Brehm 8 72
193 192 Josh Hart 2 70
194 193 Matt Ryan 21 68
195 194 Sam Saunders 13 68
196 195 Jeremy Gandon 2 65
197 196 Seamus Power 5 64
198 197 Bryson Nimmer 3 63
199 198 Luke Kwon 14 63
200 199 Thomas Forster 3 62
201 200 Kent Bulle 11 62
202 201 Richard Johnson 8 59
203 202 Luke Schniederjans 2 59
204 203 Jason Millard 14 58
205 204 Rhein Gibson 5 57
206 205 Cyril Bouniol 21 57
207 206 Vincent Whaley 3 56
208 207 Mike Weir 5 53
209 208 Kevin Chappell 1 50
T210 T209 Albin Choi 2 49
T210 T209 Myles Creighton 2 49
212 211 Josh McCarthy 2 48
213 212 Kramer Hickok 2 47
214 213 Grayson Murray 5 47
215 214 James Driscoll 5 46
216 215 Derek Lamely 10 44
217 216 John Somers 19 43
218 217 Mark Hensby 15 43
219 218 Fabián Gómez 8 42
220 219 Wesley Bryan 3 38
221 220 Rodrigo Lee 16 37
222 221 Zach Cabra 23 37
223 222 Corbin Mills 3 36
224 223 Chris Baker 6 34
225 224 Rob Oppenheim 3 33
226 225 Sean Kelly 9 32
227 226 Billy Tom Sargent 7 32
228 227 Garrett Osborn 1 31
229 228 OJ Farrell 1 30
230 229 Mikel Martinson 15 30
231 230 Eric Axley 10 29
232 231 Ross Miller 9 28
233 232 Andrew Dorn 2 28
234 233 Austin Squires 1 27
235 234 Chase Koepka 5 27
236 235 Seung-Yul Noh 1 27
237 236 Xinjun Zhang 2 25
238 237 Isidro Benitez 1 25
239 238 Kyler Dunkle 1 25
240 239 Dominic Bozzelli 11 23
241 240 Cameron Percy 1 23
242 241 Alex Cejka 10 22
243 242 Cooper Musselman 3 22
244 243 Matt Oshrine 6 21
245 244 Zach Zaback 16 21
246 245 Hayden Shieh 2 21
247 246 Byron Meth 8 20
248 247 William McGirt 3 20
249 248 Matt Gilchrest 5 20
250 249 Jordan Niebrugge 17 20
251 250 Hank Lebioda 2 19
252 251 Garett Reband 6 19
253 252 Robert Streb 2 19
T254 T253 Matt Every 6 18
T254 T253 Juan Carlos Benitez 1 18
256 255 Jonathan Garrick 5 18
257 256 Johnson Wagner 4 17
258 257 Andrew Svoboda 15 17
259 258 Preston Stanley 1 17
260 259 Matthew Campbell 7 16
261 260 Dru Love 1 15
262 Dalton Ward 3 15
263 261 Tim Wilkinson 2 12
264 262 Oscar Fraustro 5 11
265 263 Chris Thompson 2 11
266 264 Blake Trimble 3 10
267 265 Dan Woltman 14 10
268 266 Jordan Hahn 4 10
T269 T267 Lukas Euler 2 9
T269 T267 Chase Seiffert 2 9
T269 T267 Jared du Toit 2 9
272 270 Chandler Eaton 6 9
273 271 Trevor Sluman 10 9
274 272 Seth Fair 1 9
275 273 Bo Hoag 1 8
276 274 Arjun Atwal 1 8
277 275 Ryan Siegler 8 7
278 276 Bhavik Patel 4 7
279 277 Danny Guise 2 7
280 278 Quade Cummins 1 7
281 279 Ben Taylor 6 7
T282 T280 Alistair Docherty 6 6
T282 T280 Kelly Kraft 1 6
284 282 Broc Everett 4 6
285 283 Michael Johnson 1 6
T286 T284 Kevin Stadler 2 6
T286 T284 Zach Caldwell 2 6
T288 T286 George Kneiser 2 5
T288 T286 Charlie Wi 10 5
T288 T286 James Hahn 1 5
291 289 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 2 5
292 290 Martin Flores 8 5
293 291 Ryan Sullivan 1 5
294 292 Justin Suh 1 5
295 293 Erik Flores 1 4
T296 T294 Willie Mack III 2 4
T296 T294 Doug Ghim 1 4
298 296 Martin Laird 1 4
299 297 Matt Hutchins 2 4
300 298 Gregor Main 1 4
T301 T299 Michael Gligic 3 4
T301 T299 D.H. Lee 7 4
303 301 Danny Walker 4 3
T304 T302 Carson Young 3 3
T304 T302 Brad Fritsch 1 3
306 304 David Vanegas 1 3
307 305 Chris Gilman 1 3
308 306 Charlie Holland 2 3
309 307 Jonas Blixt 5 3
310 308 Ethan Marcus 2 3
T311 T309 Hayden Foster 1 3
T311 Davis Thompson 1 3
T311 T309 MJ Daffue 1 3
314 311 Nathan Stamey 1 3
315 312 Nick Arman 2 2
316 313 Richy Werenski 1 2
317 314 Alvaro Ortiz 2 2

Money Leaders at the end of the regular season for Korn Ferry Tour. This is used for calculation of Top 50 for Korn Ferry Tour Finals (2668)