Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Paul Barjon

Akshay Bhatia

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Joshua Creel

Zecheng Dou

Brett Drewitt

Harrison Endycott

Will Gordon

Brent Grant

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Brandon Harkins

David Kocher

Andrew Kozan

David Lingmerth

Brandon Matthews

Andrew Novak

Chandler Phillips

Seth Reeves

Robby Shelton

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Justin Suh

Curtis Thompson

Davis Thompson

T.J. Vogel

Trevor Werbylo

Jared Wolfe

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

If a tournament winner gains exempt status on the PGA TOUR following the end of the season in which they won, but does not finish the subsequent PGA TOUR season inside the Top 125 on the FedExCup Points List, then that player will play out of the Tournament Winner category for the following season on the Korn Ferry Tour.