AWARDS
FEDEXCUP CHAMPION
With his victory at the 2022 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy became the first player to win three FedExCup titles.
The FedExCup is awarded to the season champion at the end of the TOUR Championship, based on a points system.
|Season
|FedExCup Champion
|2021-22
|Rory McIlroy
|2020-21
|Patrick Cantlay
|2019-20
|Dustin Johnson
|2018-19
|Rory McIlroy
|2017-18
|Justin Rose
|2016-17
|Justin Thomas
|2015-16
|Rory McIlroy
|2014-15
|Jordan Spieth
|2013-14
|Billy Horschel
|2013
|Henrik Stenson
|2012
|Brandt Snedeker
|2011
|Bill Haas
|2010
|Jim Furyk
|2009
|Tiger Woods
|2008
|Vijay Singh
|2007
|Tiger Woods
JACK NICKLAUS AWARD - PGA TOUR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Jack Nicklaus Award after winning four times on the season, including the Masters Tournament.
The Jack Nicklaus Award is awarded annually to the PGA TOUR Player of the Year as voted on by the PGA TOUR membership.
|Season
|Player of the Year
|2021-22
|Scottie Scheffler
|2020-21
|Patrick Cantlay
|2019-20
|Dustin Johnson
|2018-19
|Rory McIlroy
|2017-18
|Brooks Koepka
|2016-17
|Justin Thomas
|2015-16
|Dustin Johnson
|2014-15
|Jordan Spieth
|2013-14
|Rory McIlroy
|2013
|Tiger Woods
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|2011
|Luke Donald
|2010
|Jim Furyk
|2009
|Tiger Woods
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|2005
|Tiger Woods
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|2003
|Tiger Woods
|2002
|Tiger Woods
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|1998
|Mark O'Meara
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|1995
|Greg Norman
|1994
|Nick Price
|1993
|Nick Price
|1992
|Fred Couples
|1991
|Fred Couples
|1990
|Wayne Levi
ARNOLD PALMER AWARD - ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Cameron Young recorded five runner-up finishes during the 2021-22 season, earning the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.
The Arnold Palmer Award is awarded annually to the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year as voted on by the PGA TOUR membership.
|Season
|Rookie of the Year
|2020-21
|Will Zalatoris
|2019-20
|Scottie Scheffler
|2018-19
|Sungjae Im
|2017-18
|Aaron Wise
|2016-17
|Xander Schauffele
|2015-16
|Emiliano Grillo
|2014-15
|Daniel Berger
|2013-14
|Chesson Hadley
|2013
|Jordan Spieth
|2012
|John Huh
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|2010
|Rickie Fowler
|2009
|Marc Leishman
|2008
|Andres Romero
|2007
|Brandt Snedeker
|2006
|Trevor Immelman
|2005
|Sean O'Hair
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|2003
|Ben Curtis
|2002
|Jonathan Byrd
|2001
|Charles Howell III
|2000
|Michael Clark II
|1999
|Carlos Franco
|1998
|Steve Flesch
|1997
|Stewart Cink
|1996
|Tiger Woods
|1995
|Woody Austin
|1994
|Ernie Els
|1993
|Vijay Singh
|1992
|Mark Carnevale
|1991
|John Daly
|1990
|Robert Gamez
BYRON NELSON AWARD
Rory McIlroy won his third Byron Nelson Award with a Scoring Average of 68.67 for the 2021-22 season.
The Byron Nelson Award is based on each player’s adjusted scoring average. The adjusted score is computed from the average score of the field at each tournament. As a result, a player’s score may be higher or lower than his actual score. Actual scoring average was used to determine the scoring leader prior to 1988. In order to qualify for the Byron Nelson Award, a player must compete in a minimum of 50 official rounds on the PGA TOUR. The PGA of America awards the Vardon Trophy based on the same criteria.
|Season
|Byron Nelson Award Winner
|Scoring Avg.
|Season
|Byron Nelson Award Winner
|Scoring Avg.
|2021-22
|Rory McIlroy
|68.67
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|67.79
|2020-21
|Jon Rahm
|69.30
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|68.43
|2019-20
|Webb Simpson
|68.98
|1998
|David Duval
|69.13
|2018-19
|Rory McIlroy
|69.06
|1997
|Nick Price
|68.98
|2017-18
|Dustin Johnson
|68.70
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|69.32
|2016-17
|Jordan Spieth
|68.84
|1995
|Greg Norman
|69.06
|2015-16
|Dustin Johnson
|69.17
|1994
|Greg Norman
|68.81
|2014-15
|Jordan Spieth
|68.94
|1993
|Greg Norman
|68.90
|2013-14
|Rory McIlroy
|68.83
|1992
|Fred Couples
|69.38
|2013
|Steve Stricker
|68.95
|1991
|Fred Couples
|69.59
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|68.87
|1990
|Greg Norman
|69.10
|2011
|Luke Donald
|68.86
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|69.49
|2010
|Matt Kuchar
|69.61
|1988
|Greg Norman
|69.38
|2009
|Tiger Woods
|68.05
|1987
|David Frost
|70.09
|2008
|Sergio Garcia
|69.12
|1986
|Scott Hoch
|70.08
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|67.79
|1985
|Don Pooley
|70.36
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|68.11
|1984
|Calvin Peete
|70.56
|2005
|Tiger Woods
|68.66
|1983
|Raymond Floyd
|70.61
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|68.84
|1982
|Tom Kite
|70.21
|2003
|Tiger Woods
|68.41
|1981
|Tom Kite
|69.80
|2002
|Tiger Woods
|68.56
|1980
|Lee Trevino
|69.73
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|68.81
PAYNE STEWART AWARD
In recognition of his character, sportsmanship and dedication to charitable giving, Billy Andrade was named the recipient of the 2022 Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company.
The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. Stewart, an 11-time winner on the PGA TOUR and World Golf Hall of Fame member, died tragically during the week of the 1999 TOUR Championship. Southern Company was the TOUR Championship sponsor the year of Stewart’s passing. A year later, the PGA TOUR’s Policy Board created the Payne Stewart Award in his honor, and Southern Company has supported the annual presentation since its inception. In addition to a sculpture by Bob Pack presented to the recipient, the Payne Stewart Award is accompanied by an annual Payne Stewart Award Grant made possible by Southern Company. The $500,000 grant supports several initiatives in Stewart’s name and is distributed as follows: $100,000 to Payne and Tracey Stewart’s primary charity, The Stewart Family Foundation; $100,000 in Stewart’s honor to Payne Stewart Memorial, located in Missouri at Kids Across America, which is affiliated with Kanakuk Kamps; and $300,000 to a charity designated by the winner.
|Year
|Payne Stewart Award Winner
|2022
|Billy Andrade
|2021
|Justin Rose
|2020
|Zach Johnson
|2019
|Hale Irwin
|2018
|Bernhard Langer
|2017
|Stewart Cink
|2016
|Jim Furyk
|2015
|Ernie Els
|2014
|Nick Faldo
|2013
|Peter Jacobsen
|2012
|Steve Stricker
|2011
|David Toms
|2010
|Tom Lehman
|2009
|Kenny Perry
|2008
|Davis Love III
|2007
|Hal Sutton
|2006
|Gary Player
|2005
|Brad Faxon
|2004
|Jay Haas
|2003
|Tom Watson
|2002
|Nick Price
|2001
|Ben Crenshaw
|2000
|Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer
COURAGE AWARD
D.J. Gregory, who was born with cerebral palsy and has walked more than 14,000 miles and 42,000 holes at PGA TOUR events since 2008 in support of his Walking For Kids Foundation, was named the recipient of the PGA TOUR Courage Award during a surprise ceremony at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
The PGA TOUR Courage Award is presented to a player, or individual long associated with the game of golf, who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, such as personal tragedy or debilitating injury or illness, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf. Prior to 2012, the award was given to the Comeback Player of the Year.
|Year
|Courage Award Winner
|2022
|D.J. Gregory
|2020
|Morgan Hoffmann
|2017
|Gene Sauers
|2015
|Jarrod Lyle
|2013
|Erik Compton
|2010
|Stuart Appleby
|2008
|Dudley Hart
|2007
|Steve Stricker
|2006
|Steve Stricker
|2005
|Olin Browne
|2004
|John Daly
|2003
|Peter Jacobsen
|2002
|Gene Sauers
|2001
|Joe Durant
|2000
|Paul Azinger
|1999
|Steve Pate
|1998
|Scott Verplank
|1997
|Bill Glasson
|1996
|Steve Jones
|1995
|Bob Tway
|1994
|Hal Sutton
|1993
|Howard Twitty
|1992
|John Cook
|1991
|Bruce Fleisher, D.A. Weibring
OTHER AWARDS
Associated Press
Male Athlete of the Year
|Year
|Player
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|1971
|Lee Trevino
|1953
|Ben Hogan
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|1944
|Byron Nelson
|1932
|Gene Sarazen
Associated Press
Athlete of the Decade
|Year
|Player
|2000s
|Tiger Woods
Sporting News
Man of the Year
|Year
|Player
|1971
|Lee Trevino
Sports Illustrated
Sportsman of the Year
|Year
|Player
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|1996
|Tiger Woods
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus
|1971
|Lee Trevino
|1964
|Ken Venturi
|1960
|Arnold Palmer
Sports Illustrated
20th Century Sports Awards
|Year
|Player
|1999
|Jack Nicklaus
Presidential Medal of Freedom
|Year
|Player
|2021
|Gary Player
|2019
|Tiger Woods
|2014
|Charlie Sifford
|2005
|Jack Nicklaus
|2004
|Arnold Palmer
Congressional Gold Medal
|Year
|Player
|2015
|Jack Nicklaus
|2009
|Arnold Palmer
|2006
|Byron Nelson
TOURNAMENT AWARDS
Tournament of the Year
|Season
|Tournament
|2019-20
|Not awarded (COVID-19 shortened season)
|2018-19
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2017-18
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2016-17
|Travelers Championship
|2015-16
|John Deere Classic
|2014-15
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2013-14
|BMW Championship, Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2013
|BMW Championship
|2012
|BMW Championship
|2011
|The Greenbrier Classic
|2010
|Quail Hollow Championship
|2009
|Quail Hollow Championship
|2008
|BMW Championship
Charity of the Year
|Season
|Charity
|Tournament
|2020-21
|The WARM Place
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2019-20
|Women of Color Golf & Girls on the Green Tee
|Valspar Championship
|2018-19
|Momentous Institute
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2017-18
|Second Helpings
|RBC Heritage
|2016-17
|Carvin School
|Puerto Rico Open
|2015-16
|Each One. Tell One.
|Barracuda Championship
|2014-15
|Monarch School
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2013-14
|The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
|Travelers Championship
|2013
|Memory Matters
|RBC Heritage
|2012
|The Children's Cabinet
|Reno-Tahoe Open
|2011
|River Bend Foodbank
|John Deere Classic
|2010
|Ryan House
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2009
|Arnold Palmer Medical Center
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|2008
|Whaley Children's Center
|Buick Open
|2007
|Academy Prep Center for Education
|PODS Championship
|2006
|Any Baby Can
|Valero Texas Open
|2005
|St. Michael's Special School
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2004
|Evans Scholars Foundation
|Cialis Western Open
|2003
|Respite Care of San Antonio
|Valero Texas Open
|2002
|Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|BellSouth Classic
|2001
|Homeward Bound
|Phoenix Open
|2000
|Volunteers in Medicine
|WorldCom Classic - The Heritage of Golf
|1999
|Louisiana Chapter of Operation Smile
|Compaq Classic of New Orleans
|1998
|St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|FedEx St. Jude Classic
|1997
|Martha's Kitchen
|Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
|1996
|The Thunderbird Youth Fund
|Phoenix Open
|1995
|The Pro Kids Golf Academy
|Buick Invitational
|1994
|La. Children's Research Center for Development and Learning
|Freeport-McMoRan Classic
|1993
|Chinquapin School
|Shell Houston Open
|1992
|United Health Services System
|B.C. Open
|1991
|Arrowhead Ranch for Boys
|Hardee's Golf Classic
|1990
|Salesmanship Club
|GTE Byron Nelson Classic
|1989
|Bobby Benson Foundation
|United Airlines Hawaiian Open
|1988
|Siskin Memorial Foundation
|Chattanooga Classic
|1987
|Egleston Hospital for Children
|Bellsouth Classic
Volunteer of the Year
|Season
|Volunteer
|Tournament
|2020-21
|Anne Bogenrief
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2019-20
|Barbara Van Buskirk
|The RSM Classic
|2018-19
|Paul Brown
|Wyndham Championship
|2017-18
|Henry "Skip" Monge
|Barracuda Championship
|2016-17
|Chuck Austin
|John Deere Classic
|2015-16
|Karen and Don Whamond
|THE NORTHERN TRUST
|2014-15
|Doug Wertz
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2013-14
|Jim Hunt
|Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial
|2013
|Darlene Riggs
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2012
|Terry Russ
|Shell Houston Open
|2011
|Ray Berlinger
|Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic
|2010
|Mel Krejci
|BMW Championship
|2009
|Virginia Lane
|TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola
|2008
|Joan Smith
|Buick Invitational
|2007
|Phyllis Wade
|Northern Trust Open
|2006
|Marty Sheets
|Wyndham Championship
|2005
|John Hamilton
|Cialis Western Open
|2004
|Peggy Nelson
|EDS Byron Nelson Championship
|2003
|Bobby Tsumura
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2002
|Dick Searle
|AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
|2001
|Mary Cave
|Buick Invitational
|2000
|Earl Elliott
|Shell Houston Open, TOUR Championship
|1999
|Steve Jacobs
|John Deere Classic
|1998
|Dorothy Campbell
|the Memorial Tournament