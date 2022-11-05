How Chris Crisologo made a 13 at Final Stage of Q-School

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Some may have wilted after making a noncuple-bogey 13 at Final Stage of Q-School.

Not Chris Crisologo.

The British Columbia, Canada native incurred four penalty strokes off the tee at the par-4 13th hole at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club (Marshwood) in Saturday’s second round at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Hitting his ninth shot from the tee box, he found the fairway with a 4-iron and proceeded to make a 5 on his fifth ball.

Crisologo was undeterred. It was his only over-par score of the day, and he signed for a respectable 3-over 74. He stands 1-over total through two of four rounds at Final Stage; he’s T66, three strokes back of the all-important top-40-and-ties number for guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.

Crisologo’s other 17 holes Saturday consisted of four birdies, an eagle and 12 pars. He even felt good with his swing on the 13th tee. But he hit a driver out of play, then two 3-irons out of play and one 4-iron out of play, before the fifth time was the charm.

The PGA TOUR Canada alum even joked that after making the 13, he figured he would be asked to give post-round comments. He took it in stride. He knows he still has a strong chance to fulfill the week’s baseline mission of earning guaranteed starts via top-40 and ties, and aside from the 13, he’s 8 under for the week in coastal Georgia. Only two players have fared better than 8 under through 36 holes, Chan Kim and Alan Wagner.

“Honestly, still in shock at what happened,” said Crisologo after signing his card Saturday. Played pretty well out there. They moved the tee box up on us on No. 13, and ended up making a 13 on No. 13. Numbers add up.

“The wind was blowing pretty hard to the right. I normally hit draws. With the tee box up, I decided to take driver out and see where it would get me. Ended up hooking that one out of bounds. Then we took 3-iron twice and ended up going through the fairway and bouncing out of bounds. Then I took a 4-iron, bounced out of bounds as well. Then finally got the fifth one in play.”

Crisologo is a fourth-year pro who played collegiately at Simon Fraser University – the only NCAA-affiliated school in Canada – after considering golf very much a secondary sport in his younger years. He “grew up on a tennis court” and also competed in basketball, volleyball, track and field and cross country in high school.

This past summer, he recorded three top-25s in 10 PGA TOUR Canada starts, en route to a No. 46 finish on the Fortinet Cup. He advanced through First Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School outside Chicago and then finished on the number to advance through Second Stage in Albuquerque.

He felt the stakes at Second Stage, knowing that advancing meant some sort of Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023. He has felt a bit lighter at Final Stage, which perhaps played to his advantage after the unlucky 13.

Crisologo, 26, played his last five holes in 2 under, and his spirits remained high post-round. The negative turned positive.

“Second Stage is definitely the most stressful week of the year,” Crisologo said. “Knowing you have Korn Ferry (Tour) status for next year, you can kind of just go out, play your game, see what happens and see where you sit at the end of the day.

“Stuff like that (13) happens. If you can move forward from it, it’ll be a lot easier. I played pretty well all day. Just the one blip on the scorecard.”