    Korn Ferry Tour announces Magnit Championship in New Jersey

    Inaugural event will take place August 17-20, 2023 at Metedeconk National GC

  • The Magnit Championship is set to be contested at Metedeconk National GC for the next four seasons. (Courtesy of Metedeconk National GC)The Magnit Championship is set to be contested at Metedeconk National GC for the next four seasons. (Courtesy of Metedeconk National GC)