25 players earn PGA TOUR status via Korn Ferry Tour Finals

NEWBURGH, Indiana – The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, along with the 26-event 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, concluded Sunday evening at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, as the second set of 25 PGA TOUR cards were awarded in a ceremony on No. 18 green at Victoria National Golf Club.

The top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List earned PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season, which begins Thursday, September 15 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. This year’s Finals 25 is a mix of players earning their first TOUR card and others either retaining or improving their TOUR status for the upcoming season.

The Finals 25 features 12 rookies: Dean Burmester, Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry, Nicolas Echavarria, Tano Goya, Brent Grant, Philip Knowles, Matti Schmid, Sam Stevens, Kyle Westmoreland, Carson Young.

Justin Suh, who earned his first PGA TOUR card at the regular season finale three weeks ago , won the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, vaulting him to No. 1 in both the season-long points race and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List. By virtue of sweeping the No. 1 rankings, Suh will have fully exempt status for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, an exemption for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship and, for the first time in history, an exemption for the 2023 U.S. Open.

