KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
When Scottie Scheffler used seven different club brands to win on Korn Ferry Tour
August 26, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Scottie Scheffler won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in 2019. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three years ago this week, before he was a TOUR Championship front-runner, major champion and TOUR Player of the Year contender, Scottie Scheffler was competing at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
The Texas alum was completing a banner season as a Korn Ferry Tour rookie, where he comfortably earned his first PGA TOUR card via the Regular Season Points List.
Scheffler didn’t slow down into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He won in Ohio with a four-round total of 12 under at The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) for a two-stroke victory over three players.
Scheffler, 23 at the time, did so utilizing seven different brands of clubs in his bag.
In 2019 Scottie Scheffler won @NCHC_Golf with seven different brands in his bag. 🤯— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 11, 2022
Today he's a Masters champion. 💪pic.twitter.com/LCFLcpwKst
Here’s a look at Scheffler’s lineup en route to victory at the 2019 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship:
Driver: Ping G400, 8.5 degrees
3-wood (15 degree): Nike Victory Red Pro Limited Edition
3-hybrid: Srixon Z U85
4-iron: Srixon Z 785
Irons (5-PW): TaylorMade P730
Wedges (50, 56 degree): Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (S grind)
60-degree wedge: Artisan
Putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 1 GSS Insert
Scheffler’s famed Nike 3-wood dated back to 2010.
“3-woods are hard to find,” explained Scheffler in 2019. “All the new 3-woods go too far for me. And the way they’ll make them go shorter is they’ll add loft, and then I started hitting it too high. And that doesn’t look right to me.
“It’s simple, it works for me and I haven’t found anything that’s better.”
Scheffler had utilized the Ping driver and Callaway wedges since college, as well. Using a remarkably customized set, he proceeded to secure the No. 1 spot on each of The 25 and The Finals 25 standings. He earned fully exempt TOUR status for 2019-20 and has not looked back.
