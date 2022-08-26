When Scottie Scheffler used seven different club brands to win on Korn Ferry Tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three years ago this week, before he was a TOUR Championship front-runner, major champion and TOUR Player of the Year contender, Scottie Scheffler was competing at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

The Texas alum was completing a banner season as a Korn Ferry Tour rookie, where he comfortably earned his first PGA TOUR card via the Regular Season Points List.

Scheffler didn’t slow down into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He won in Ohio with a four-round total of 12 under at The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) for a two-stroke victory over three players.

Scheffler, 23 at the time, did so utilizing seven different brands of clubs in his bag.