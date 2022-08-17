-
A one-liner for each Korn Ferry Tour Finals participant
Field study of players set to compete in three-event Finals for 25 additional PGA TOUR cards
August 17, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
The three-event Finals will determine the remaining 25 of 50 PGA TOUR cards to be awarded via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour.
Not all Korn Ferry Tour Finals appearances are created equal.
For The 25 players to have secured 2022-23 PGA TOUR membership via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, the Finals represents a chance to improve status for next season. Each position on the Priority Ranking is important, to be sure, but all of these players know their PGA TOUR membership for next season is without question.
Finals participants who finished Nos. 126-150 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List have secured conditional PGA TOUR status for next season, but they can improve their spot on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking if they finish inside the top 25 on the Finals Eligibility Points List (The Finals 25). These players have also secured full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023.
Finals participants who finished Nos. 151-200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List have secured conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 and have not guaranteed PGA TOUR status (unless they fall into a separate category, e.g. Past Champion, veteran member or a career money exemption). They’ll chase a TOUR return via The Finals 25.
Finals participants who finished Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List have secured full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 and will chase PGA TOUR status via The Finals 25.
Note: The next five finishers on the Finals Eligibility Points List after The Finals 25, not otherwise exempt, will receive full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 (provided they finish No. 50 or higher on the Finals Eligibility Points List).
Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List (after The Finals 25) will be exempt into Final Stage of Q-School and earn conditional 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status at minimum. The remainder of Finals-eligible players will be exempt into Second Stage of Q-School.
The Finals Eligibility Points List does not include The 25, but if a player from The 25 accrues the most cumulative points across the three-event Finals, he will "cross over" and receive the corresponding fully exempt TOUR status and PLAYERS berth allocated to the Finals points winner.
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals begins at this week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, followed by the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance in southern Indiana.
Click here for a full explanation of Finals structure and eligibility. Click here for The Finals 25 live projected standings.
Here’s a capsule look at each player entered at the Finals-opening Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.
Top 25 on Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List
Player One-liner 1. Carl Yuan China native recorded five top-three finishes in 19 starts, including win at Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March, to earn first TOUR card. 3. Paul Haley II Georgia Tech alum accrued nine top-25s, including win at Memorial Health Championship, to earn first TOUR card since 2013. 4. Marty Dou China native won The Ascendant presented by Blue to cement a TOUR return; first earned card as a 20-year-old in 2017. 5. Taylor Montgomery UNLV alum squashed bubble demons (finished 26-26 on points lists in 2021) with seven top-10s in just 15 starts. 6. Augusto Núñez Argentina native recorded five consecutive top-six finishes this summer to secure first TOUR card. 7. Justin Suh Southern California alum was a picture of consistency this year with 14 top-25s in his final 17 starts. 8. Ben Griffin North Carolina alum spent time as a mortgage loan officer in 2021 before rededicating himself to pro golf. 9. Ben Taylor No longer a bubble boy, the Englishman finished solo second at Regular Season finale to improve on No. 23 spot into week. 10. Brandon Matthews Temple alum and avid Dave Matthews Band fan won Astara Golf Championship in Bogota en route to first TOUR card. 11. MJ Daffue South African counts Retief Goosen as a mentor and once worked as a rep for Goose Wines. 12. Seonghyeon Kim 23-year-old South Korean advanced from First Stage of Q-School last fall to earn Korn Ferry Tour status and didn't miss a beat. 13. Byeong Hun An Former Presidents Cup player earned first TOUR-sanctioned title at LECOM Suncoast Classic in February. 14. Davis Thompson Georgia alum won REX Hospital Open in June. Finished No. 2 on inaugural PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking in 2021. 15. Erik Barnes Austin Peay alum worked as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist to support wife and two sons during COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. 16. Trevor Werbylo Arizona alum won 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit to earn full Korn Ferry Tour status; won Lake Charles Championship in March. 17. Harry Hall UNLV alum grew up at West Cornwall GC in England, home club of four-time major championship winner "Long" Jim Barnes. 18. Tyson Alexander Florida alum and 12-year pro became first player to successfully defend a Korn Ferry Tour title at 2020 and 2021 Veritex Bank Championship. 19. Michael Kim Cal-Berkeley alum overcame a two-year period where he made just one cut in a full-field TOUR event; he has recorded 10 top-25s in his last 11 starts. 20. Kevin Yu Played collegiately at Arizona State and finished No. 4 on 2021 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Runner-up at Simmons Bank Open and Price Cutter Charity Championship. 21. Harrison Endycott Australia native overcame a slump at end of 2021 with a victory at the Huntsville Championship in May and two top-10s in his last five starts. 22. Trevor Cone Virginia Tech alum earned second Korn Ferry Tour title at AdventHealth Championship in May. Skiing enthusiast. 23. Vincent Norrman Sweden native starred at Division II Georgia Southwestern State before transferring to Florida State for fifth-year senior season. 24. Kevin Roy Native of Syracuse, New York, worked for a time in medical device sales before recommitting to pro golf. His dad Jim played a TOUR season in 1983. 25. Anders Albertson Georgia Tech alum first earned TOUR card via 2018 Korn Ferry Tour; won Visit Knoxville Open in May en route to securing a return.
Nos. 26-75 on Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List
Player One-liner 26. Brandon Harkins San Francisco Bay Area native won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in January. 27. T.J. Vogel Won Club Car Championship at The Landings Club and finished T12 at Regular Season finale to nearly crack The 25. 28. Ryan McCormick New Jersey native recorded three straight top-13 finishes this summer to nearly earn his first TOUR card. 29. Brent Grant Once qualified for U.S. Amateur Four-Ball on his own ball; won Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in May. 30. Akshay Bhatia 20-year-old won season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay; dealt with back injury throughout season. 31. Carson Young South Carolina native and Clemson alum won Panama Championship in February. 32. Pierceson Coody Helped Texas to 2022 national title, finished No. 1 on PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and won Live and Work in Maine Open. 33. Will Gordon Vanderbilt alum notched five top-10s in 21 starts, including a T3 at Live and Work in Maine Open. 34. Austin Eckroat Oklahoma State alum finished No. 3 on 2021 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. 35. David Kocher Maryland alum won Price Cutter Charity Championship in July to move from outside the top 100 on the Points List. 36. Zack Fischer UT-Arlington alum captured medalist honors at Final Stage of 2021 Q-School to earn fully exempt status in 2022. 37. Jeremy Paul Germany native and Colorado alum recorded eight top-25s in 22 starts; twin brother Yannik also competing in Finals. 38. Andrew Kozan Auburn alum had missed 11 consecutive cuts before dramatic victory at Utah Championship earlier this month. 39. Eric Cole 13-year pro played collegiately at Nova Southeastern and is son of former pro golfers Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole. 40. Jimmy Stanger University of Virginia alum recorded a T2 at Panama Championship and T3 at NV5 Invitational. 41. Nicolas Echavarria Arkansas alum notched seven top-25s in 21 starts, highlighted by a pair of T5s. 42. Kevin Dougherty Oklahoma State alum is trending after a season-best finish (T3) at last week's Pinnacle Bank Championship. 43. Samuel Stevens Oklahoma State alum finished No. 2 on 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit. 44. Mark Anderson 13-year pro finished runner-up at Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in early April. 45. Rob Oppenheim Massachusetts native recorded nine straight 3s on his back nine Saturday at Memorial Health Championship in July. 46. Mac Meissner SMU alum finished No. 5 on 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit; brother Mitch won 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit. 47. John VanDerLaan Former Division II Player of the Year at Florida Southern; seven top-25s in 21 starts this season. 48. Norman Xiong Former University of Oregon standout won Wichita Open in June as a Monday qualifier. 49. Patrick Fishburn Utah native recorded seven top-25s in 22 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at this month's Utah Championship. 50. Pontus Nyholm Sweden native notched five top-25s in 21 starts, including a T2 at the Veritex Bank Championship in mid-April. 51. Andrew Yun Stanford alum played on PGA TOUR in 2017-18, then finished No. 4 on 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit as he fights back. 52. José de Jesús Rodríguez Mexico native, 41, earned first TOUR card via 2018 Korn Ferry Tour, including emotional win at Victoria National. 53. Nelson Ledesma Argentina native played on TOUR in 2019-20 and 2020-21; finished T3 at Live and Work in Maine Open in June. 54. Brandon Crick Nebraska native recorded seven top-25s in 20 starts; good friend of Larry the Cable Guy. 55. Matt McCarty Santa Clara alum notched four top-25s in rookie Korn Ferry Tour season; also qualified for U.S. Open at Brookline. 56. Joey Garber Georgia alum hails from Michigan; finished strong with two top-25s in final three starts into Finals. 57. Tano Goya Argentina native earned six top-25s in 22 starts, including a T6 at Visit Knoxville Open in May. 58. Dawson Armstrong Lipscomb alum secured six top-25s in 19 starts, highlighted by a T7 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. 59. Shad Tuten Native of Augusta, Georgia, finished the Regular Season strong with five straight made cuts including three top-20s. 60. Kyle Westmoreland Air Force veteran hails from Lewisville, Texas, and now resides outside Charleston, South Carolina. 61. Ashton Van Horne Belmont alum dramatically finished runner-up at this month's Utah Championship to move from outside top 100 on Points List. 62. Marcelo Rozo Colombia native began season with T6 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and missed only two cuts after first week of April. 63. Fabián Gómez Argentina native finished T3 at Live and Work in Maine Open to secure spot in Finals; two-time PGA TOUR winner. 64. Nicholas Lindheim Florida resident made 13 cuts in 16 starts, highlighted by a T6 at LECOM Suncoast Classic in February. 65. Jacob Bergeron LSU alum played just 10 events but finished runner-up at Live and Work in Maine Open to earn Finals berth. 66. Tom Whitney Air Force veteran and father of five recorded five top-25s in 21 starts, including T5 at Simmons Bank Open. 67. Philip Knowles University of North Florida alum dramatically gained Finals entry with his first career top-10 at last week's Pinnacle Bank Championship. 68. Josh Teater Kentucky native accrued four top-25s in 21 starts, including a T7 at AdventHealth Championship in late May. 69. Quade Cummins Oklahoma alum, 26, finished No. 6 on 2021 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Three top-25s in 18 starts. 70. Scott Harrington Oregon native made just seven cuts in 18 starts this season, but T2 at LECOM Suncoast proved pivotal. 71. Xinjun Zhang China native delivered in the clutch with 67-68 on weekend at Pinnacle Bank for T16 to crack top 75. 72. A.J. Crouch Florida alum recorded four top-25s in 22 starts, highlighted by a T6 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. 74. Tain Lee Claremont McKenna alum, 32, notched three top-11s in 23 starts to earn first Finals berth in a decade as a pro. 75. Chris Baker Iowa State alum missed cut at Regular Season finale and sweated out bubble through the weekend before earning final spot.
Nos. 126-200 on FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Player One-liner 127. Austin Smotherman Six top-25s in 25 starts as a TOUR rookie, including a solo eighth at Barracuda Championship in July. 128. Justin Lower Malone alum has a propensity to ride the bubble in recent years; trending upward with five made cuts in last six. 129. Doc Redman Finished third at Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April, paired with Sam Ryder. 131. Kelly Kraft Four top-25s in 27 starts, including a T11 at 3M Open in late July. 132. Nick Hardy Illinois alum notched four top-25s in 21 starts as a TOUR rookie, including a T8 at Travelers Championship. 134. Brian Stuard Michigan native snapped a skid of 11 straight missed cuts with T27 at Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship. 135. Michael Gligic Canada native recorded three top-25s in his last seven starts, including a T10 at John Deere Classic. 136. Harry Higgs SMU alum and fan favorite finished T9 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, T11 at Barracuda Championship and T14 at Masters. 138. Martin Trainer 2019 Puerto Rico Open winner notched T5 at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open and T7 at Corales Puntacana. 142. Hank Lebioda Florida State alum recorded three top-25s in 29 starts, highlighted by T15 at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. 144. Henrik Norlander Sweden native began season with a T4 at Sanderson Farms Championship. 145. Andrew Novak Wofford alum accrued four top-25s in 26 starts as a TOUR rookie. 147. Brice Garnett Missouri native finished T7 at Puerto Rico Open in early March; TOUR winner at 2018 Corales Puntacana. 149. Austin Cook Arkansas alum notched three top-25s in 25 starts; TOUR winner at The RSM Classic in 2017. 151. Ben Martin Clemson alum experienced an emotional near-miss at Corales Puntacana Championship, one back of winner Chad Ramey. 152. Satoshi Kodaira Japan native, 32, recorded two top-25s in 17 starts; winner of 2018 RBC Heritage. 153. Bill Haas 2011 FedExCup champion notched two top-25s in 31 starts. 156. Dylan Wu Northwestern alum's rookie season was highlighted by T10 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Justin Lower. 157. Chase Seiffert Florida State alum notched four top-25s in 19 starts; successfully qualified for U.S. Open via Final Qualifying. 159. Paul Barjon TCU alum finished 10th at The American Express in January; was born on the archipelago of New Caledonia. 161. Sung Kang Made 12 cuts in 31 starts, including a T22 at Puerto Rico Open in early March. 162. Joseph Bramlett Stanford alum made 14 cuts in 29 starts, including a T20 at Sony Open in Hawaii. 163. Vaughn Taylor Augusta State alum made 10 cuts in 20 starts, highlighted by a T7 at Puerto Rico Open. 164. Scott Gutschewski Nebraska native is a father of four; son Luke shared medalist honors at this week's U.S. Amateur to easily qualify for match play. 165. Seth Reeves Georgia Tech alum made nine cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by a T8 at Sanderson Farms Championship. 166. Roger Sloan Canada native recorded a pair of T14s at Sanderson Farms Championship and The American Express. 167. Ben Kohles Virginia alum memorably won first two Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2012 and will aim to recapture that magic. 168. Sean O'Hair Made seven cuts in 13 starts including T8 at Barbasol Championship; also notched two top-10s in 11 Korn Ferry Tour starts. 169. William McGirt Wofford alum made seven cuts in 17 starts, including a T8 at Travelers Championship in June. 171. Kevin Chappell UCLA alum notched three top-25s in 20 starts, highlighted by a T15 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. 172. Curtis Thompson LSU alum recorded two top-25s as a TOUR rookie, including a T7 at Butterfield Bermuda Championship. 174. Seung-Yul Noh Made 13 cuts in 22 starts but was without a top-25; best finish came at Butterfield Bermuda Championship (T30). 175. Camilo Villegas Florida alum is a longtime friend and mentor of Tyson Alexander, who clinched first TOUR card via The 25. 176. Jim Knous Colorado School of Mines alum finished T11 at season-opening Fortinet Championship, where he played in Sunday's final pairing. 177. Kiradech Aphibarnrat Thailand native made 10 cuts in 19 starts, including a T13 at the season-ending Wyndham Championship to crack the top 200. 179. Scott Brown USC-Aiken alum made eight of 14 cuts, including a T16 at the 3M Open in July, in addition to two top-10s in eight Korn Ferry Tour starts. 180. Brandon Hagy Cal-Berkeley alum finished in the money in 11 of 31 appearances, highlighted by a T21 at the Valspar Championship in March. 181. Tommy Gainey Veteran known as "Two Gloves" finished T3 at the Puerto Rico Open in March, his only top-25 in 15 appearances. 182. Bo Hoag Ohio State alum rebounded from a skid of eight straight MCs to play the weekend in five of his final six starts. 183. Aaron Baddeley Made six cuts in 13 appearances, including a T18 at Valero Texas Open in April after Monday qualifying. 184. David Skinns Englishman and Tennessee alum made 11 cuts in 23 starts in rookie TOUR campaign. 187. Wesley Bryan 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year made seven cuts in 19 starts, including a T15 at Corales Puntacana. 190. Jared Wolfe Murray State alum made seven cuts in 23 appearances as a TOUR rookie, including T28 at Puerto Rico Open. 191. Bronson Burgoon Made five cuts in 13 starts including T16 at Fortinet; hasn't made a TOUR start since April. 192. Kyle Stanley Made five cuts in 18 starts including T16 in Puerto Rico; hasn't made a TOUR start since April. 193. David Lingmerth Past Memorial Tournament winner competed in 14 TOUR events, including T16 in Puerto Rico, plus four Korn Ferry Tour starts. 194. Robert Garrigus Idaho native made 14 TOUR starts highlighted by a T16 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 195. Dawie van der Walt Lamar alum, 39, made seven cuts in 25 TOUR appearances. Best finish was T22 at season-opening Fortinet Championship. 197. Grayson Murray Made four cuts in 12 TOUR appearances including a T13 at Mexico Open at Vidanta, along with seven Korn Ferry Tour starts. 198. Bo Van Pelt Recorded six made cuts in 16 TOUR starts, including a T24 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 200. Jonas Blixt 38-year-old Swede made five cuts in 21 starts, highlighted by T28 at RBC Canadian Open.
Non-members who would have finished Nos. 126-200 on FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Player One-liner Chris Gotterup Haskins Award winner as a fifth-year senior at Oklahoma; made eight TOUR starts upon graduation including T4 at John Deere Classic. Thomas Detry Belgium native was 5-for-5 in made cuts on TOUR, highIighted by a T10 at Genesis Scottish Open. Patrick Flavin Miami (Ohio) alum gained traction with success on the Monday qualifier circuit. Notched four top-25s in nine TOUR starts. Min Woo Lee Australia native made 12 TOUR starts, including a T14 at Masters and T21 at The Open Championship. Hurly Long Germany native made a quick impact on TOUR with back-to-back top-seven showings at Barbasol and Barracuda. Dean Burmester Zimbabwe native finished T10 at Genesis Scottish Open and T11 at The Open Championship. Jason Scrivener Finished T10 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Jason Day; also finished T16 at Genesis Scottish Open. Chan Kim South Korea native finished T15 at ZOZO Championship and T16 at Puerto Rico Open. Jamie Donaldson Welshman and former Ryder Cup hero; finished T6 at Genesis Scottish Open. John Augenstein Vanderbilt alum finished T6 at Fortinet Championship; played 21 Korn Ferry Tour events and finished No. 136 on Eligibility Points List. Yannik Paul Recorded a pair of 20th-place showings at Barbasol and Baracuda; added T36 at Wyndham as a Monday qualifier. Twin brother Jeremy also in field. Haotong Li China native returns to Korn Ferry Tour after making 23 starts in 2015. Finished T12 at Sony Open in Hawaii in January. Rick Lamb Tennessee alum famously won Korn Ferry Tour's 2016 LECOM Health Challenge as a Monday qualifier. Chris Naegel Monday qualified into four TOUR events in a five-event stretch in July, highlighted by T16 at John Deere Classic. Anthony Quayle Australia native finished T15 at The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Matti Schmid Germany native played collegiately at Louisville; finished T8 at Barbasol Championship on familiar Kentucky turf.
Special medical extension
Player One-liner Jeff Overton Former Ryder Cupper made his first start in five-and-a-half years at 3M Open in July; had developed a life-threating epidural abscess in 2017. Shawn Stefani Made 16 Korn Ferry Tour starts this season, highlighted by T10 at REX Hospital Open in June. Chris Stroud Made four cuts in 12 TOUR starts this season; did not compete between late February and early July.
-
-