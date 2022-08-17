A one-liner for each Korn Ferry Tour Finals participant

Not all Korn Ferry Tour Finals appearances are created equal.

For The 25 players to have secured 2022-23 PGA TOUR membership via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, the Finals represents a chance to improve status for next season. Each position on the Priority Ranking is important, to be sure, but all of these players know their PGA TOUR membership for next season is without question.

Finals participants who finished Nos. 126-150 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List have secured conditional PGA TOUR status for next season, but they can improve their spot on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking if they finish inside the top 25 on the Finals Eligibility Points List (The Finals 25). These players have also secured full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023.

Finals participants who finished Nos. 151-200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List have secured conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 and have not guaranteed PGA TOUR status (unless they fall into a separate category, e.g. Past Champion, veteran member or a career money exemption). They’ll chase a TOUR return via The Finals 25.

Finals participants who finished Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List have secured full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 and will chase PGA TOUR status via The Finals 25.

Note: The next five finishers on the Finals Eligibility Points List after The Finals 25, not otherwise exempt, will receive full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 (provided they finish No. 50 or higher on the Finals Eligibility Points List).

Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List (after The Finals 25) will be exempt into Final Stage of Q-School and earn conditional 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status at minimum. The remainder of Finals-eligible players will be exempt into Second Stage of Q-School.

The Finals Eligibility Points List does not include The 25, but if a player from The 25 accrues the most cumulative points across the three-event Finals, he will "cross over" and receive the corresponding fully exempt TOUR status and PLAYERS berth allocated to the Finals points winner.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals begins at this week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, followed by the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance in southern Indiana.

Click here for a full explanation of Finals structure and eligibility. Click here for The Finals 25 live projected standings.

Here’s a capsule look at each player entered at the Finals-opening Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.