Understanding Sunday's stakes at Pinnacle Bank Championship

ELKHORN, Neb. – Philip Knowles booked two flights to depart Omaha after the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

Why? He’s not sure where he’s headed.

Knowles arrived in Omaha for the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale at No. 87 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List. A remarkable blend of scenarios exist based on how he fares at The Club at Indian Creek. He could depart Nebraska with a PGA TOUR card in hand, or with a three-month break until the gauntlet of Second Stage of Q-School.

The adopted Jacksonville, Florida resident could crack the top 85 to earn a spot at Final Stage of Q-School … or crack the top 75 to maintain full Korn Ferry Tour status and earn a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth … or crack the top 25 (with a win) to earn his first PGA TOUR card.

The possibilities are dizzying. It’s the epitome of why the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale is known by some as the Greatest Week in Sports.

“I have two flights booked,” Knowles said. “One’s headed to Boise, one’s headed to Jacksonville. That’s the bottom line. This is a crazy week in golf. There’s a lot riding on it, and careers are at stake.”

The 156-player field descended upon The Club at Indian Creek, a seemingly tranquil setting, with a spider web of scenarios set to unfold.

With 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded via the Regular Season, the Korn Ferry Tour’s meritocratic structure builds to a crescendo on the weekend in Omaha. The week began with 15 TOUR cards cemented, and England’s Harry Hall sewed up the 16th card with a made cut.

Tyson Alexander and Kevin Yu entered the week ranked 17th and 18th respectively. Both missed the cut but carry an approximately 99.9 percent likelihood of earning a TOUR card come Sunday afternoon, needing to avoid a perfect blend of scenarios that would require a specific set of players to shoot course record-type rounds on Sunday.

Harrison Endycott (No. 19 into the week) made the cut and stands T41 into Sunday. With his dad in attendance from Australia, Endycott has embraced the emotions of the week – he teared up during a post-round interview Friday, thinking of what his dad has meant in his career and wishing his late mom could’ve been a part of the week. Endycott is on the verge of his card as well, needing to avoid a specific set of scenarios.

Trevor Cone (No. 20) is in a similar position as Endycott, having made the cut and standing T29 into Sunday. The Virginia Tech alum deleted the PGA TOUR app into this week and turned off notifications on Instagram and Twitter, in a quest to avoid all distractions. He’s on the proverbial final step of the ladder; all that remains is crossing the finish line.

The bubble becomes murky in the chase for the final five cards. Anders Albertson (No. 21 into the week) missed the cut and can only leaderboard-watch as those in close pursuit jockey for position.

Nos. 22-26 on the Eligibility Points List – Kevin Roy, Ben Taylor, Vincent Norrman, Michael Kim and Brandon Harkins respectively – all made the cut in Omaha. They battle each other while aiming to surpass Albertson and also keep a close eye on those further down the Points List who hold spots into contention into Sunday and could take last-minute spots inside The 25 – the likes of Knowles, Will Gordon, Kevin Dougherty, Mac Meissner and Austin Eckroat.

Ben Taylor, No. 23 on the Eligibility Points List, carded a third-round 62 in Omaha to move into a share of the 54-hole lead. The Englishman has maintained tunnel vision this week as he aims for a TOUR return after first earning a TOUR card via The Finals 25 in 2019. Taylor lost a Tuesday practice-round game to Erik Compton, perhaps lighting a proverbial fire – Compton was on hand for Taylor’s post-round interview on Saturday after carding a back-nine 29 to move onto the fringes of contention at 6 under.

Taylor has experienced bubble vibes at the Regular Season finale before. He was on the wrong side in 2017, missing the cut in Portland to fall just shy of a Finals berth via the top 75. He retooled and earned back Korn Ferry Tour guaranteed starts via Final Stage of Q-School and progressed on his arc to the TOUR. Now he strives for a solid Sunday in Omaha to cement a return.

“We’ve talked about it in practice rounds, we’ve talked about it on the phone,” Taylor said in response to Compton’s interview question. “We’re in this (bubble) position now, and that’s the last thing on my mind. It just goes to show that you’ve got to put your head in the right position, I’ve got to walk in the right direction, and I think that’s all come down to my experience. I certainly feel a lot more comfortable being in this position under pressure than I was five years ago.”

Roy, No. 22, made nine bogeys Saturday but gutted out a 2-over 73 to maintain a realm of earning his first TOUR card. With family and friends in attendance, the former medical device sales rep aims to channel peak performance and conclude the Regular Season strong, then see where the chips fall. He needs a two-way T43 or better to pass Albertson, which could prove a crucial domino.

Sweden native Vincent Norrman entered the week at No. 24, stands T29 into Sunday and is projected to stay at No. 24. The Korn Ferry Tour rookie has demonstrated an accelerated learning curve with 12 made cuts in 20 starts, including two top-three finishes. The former candy store employee aims for a sweet Sunday in Omaha.

Former TOUR winner Michael Kim entered the week No. 25, stands T22 into Sunday and is projected No. 23, aiming to put the bow on a remarkable comeback from a substantial slump where he made just one 36-hole cut across a two-year period. Kim entered the week on the strength of nine top-25s in his last 10 starts, and he’s maintaining the form during the week he needs it the most.

Veteran pro Brandon Harkins entered the week at No. 26, stands T34 into Sunday and is projected No. 27. The California native won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in January but has displayed up-and-down results throughout the majority of the season, setting the stage for a pivotal Sunday in Nebraska.

Others on the verge of crashing the party at the 11th hour include precocious 20-year-old Akshay Bhatia, who entered the week No. 30 on the Eligibility Points List and stands T13 in Omaha. He’s projected No. 29 but could be just a couple birdies away from a projected spot in The 25.

Club Car Championship at The Landings Club winner T.J. Vogel, No. 31 on the Eligibility Points List into the week, also stands T13 and is projected No. 30.

Endless permutations are in play. Lives will change upon the conclusion of Sunday’s final round of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

How it will unfold is anyone’s guess.

The Greatest Week in Sports, indeed.