Updates on Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility and Priority Ranking

The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, beginning at next week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, will provide 25 PGA TOUR cards via the cumulative Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List.

The top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List plus ties will be eligible to compete in the Finals, in addition to Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List as of 5 p.m. ET on Friday, August 12.

Also with access to the three-event Finals: non-members who, if they were members of the PGA TOUR, have accrued enough FedExCup points to finish Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List as of 5 p.m. ET on Friday, August 12.

In an effort to ensure that members who are under suspension for participation in an unauthorized event do not negatively impact other players’ tournament eligibility, positioning on the Priority Rankings or eligibility to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs, and we created a new ranking – the “FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List” – that removes these players from the FedExCup Points List.

Following Bubba Watson's resignation on Tuesday, August 9, the minimum number of FedExCup points to qualify for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals is now 49.679 (Jonas Blixt – No. 200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List).

With the No. 200 position moving from Jason Dufner (58.757) to Blixt (49.679), all members and non-members with at least 49.679 FedExCup points will now be eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. This now includes the following non-members: Anthony Quayle (56 non-member FedExCup points), Chris Naegel (55), Rick Lamb (55) and Matti Schmid (53).

In 2022, 50 PGA TOUR cards are awarded through the Korn Ferry Tour. The first 25 cards are determined via the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List. The next 25 cards are awarded to the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List.

With eligibility for the PGA TOUR not finalized until after the conclusion of the Finals-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance, the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (with the top 125 players fully exempt on the 2022-23 PGA TOUR) will be updated through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, all players who become eligible for the PGA TOUR via top 125 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will be removed from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List and the tournament will be reprocessed with 50 TOUR cards, alternating TOUR Priority Ranking positions between The 25 and The Finals 25, per the existing Priority Ranking structure.

For a full breakdown of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and eligibility structure, click here.