Bubble watch: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

The final week of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season has arrived at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in Omaha, Nebraska. It marks the final chance for players on the bubble of the top 25 to earn a PGA TOUR card for 2022-23. It's also the last call for players on the cusp of the top 75 to secure their place in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Last week at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, 23-year-old Andrew Kozan shook off 11 consecutive missed cuts to win his first Korn Ferry title with rounds of 63-70-67-63. Kozan, a former standout at Auburn, ascended from No. 153 to No. 41 on the Regular Season Points List.

Following the Regular Season finale in Omaha, the three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour Finals will begin at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, then to the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship before the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.

The Korn Ferry Tour awards 25 PGA TOUR cards upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship. The chase for spots in The 25 has built toward a crescendo during the season's final events, and will continue to do so over the course of play at The Club at Indian Creek.

Moving down the points list, another critical benchmark exists at No. 75. Upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the top 75 eligible players gain access to the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with another opportunity to earn a TOUR card via The Finals 25.

Justin Suh, a 25-year-old All-American from the University of Southern California, moved from No. 17 to No. 7 after a T2 finish at the Utah Championship to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season. It was Suh's fifth top-15 over his last six starts.

Players who finish the Regular Season inside the top 75 also secure full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023. Nos. 76-85 gain direct entry to Final Stage of Q-School; Nos. 86-100 advance directly to Second Stage.

Ashton Van Horne, a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour, placed T2 at the Utah Championship and moved from No. 117 to No. 58. It was the 28-year-old's first top-10 of the season.

Here's a look the five players squarely on the bubble with one event remaining in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season. Nos. 23-27 are all separated by a mere 13.603 points. A solo-44th finish this week nets 13.6 points.