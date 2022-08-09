  • BUBBLE WATCH

    Bubble watch: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

    Nos. 23-27 separated by less than 14 points into Regular Season finale in Omaha

  • One event remains in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, with TOUR cards and Finals berths on the line. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)One event remains in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, with TOUR cards and Finals berths on the line. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)