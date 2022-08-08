Korn Ferry Tour points breakdown for Pinnacle Bank Championship

The Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale provides elevated point totals as players chase PGA TOUR cards via The 25, as well as Korn Ferry Tour Finals berths (the top 75 eligible players will gain access to the three-event Finals).

A standard Korn Ferry Tour event provides 500 points to the winner. This week's Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna will provide 600 points to the winner.

The current Regular Season Points List can be found here.

Here's a breakdown of point totals available at this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship.