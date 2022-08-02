-
How to watch: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Eleven TOUR cards to be determined across final two weeks of Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season
August 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Utah Championship, established in 1990, has been contested at Oakridge CC since 2017. (Dave Evenson/PGA TOUR)
With two weeks remaining in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, the race is on for players to secure PGA TOUR cards via the top-25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List.
This week's Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank will be followed by next week's Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna; The 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of play next Sunday in Omaha.
Fourteen spots inside The 25 have been secured, with another 11 to be finalized across the next two weeks. Both crucial events will be televised on Golf Channel, as will the subsequent three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with another 25 TOUR cards available via The Finals 25.
Here's how to watch the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, which will be broadcast live on GOLF Channel across all four competition rounds ...
HOW TO WATCH
Thursday: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)
Featured Groups
3:20 p.m. ET
• Brent Grant (No. 23)
• Pierceson Coody (No. 32)
• Akshay Bhatia (No. 33)
3:30 p.m. ET
• Seonghyeon Kim (No. 10)
• Vincent Norrman (No. 24)
• Harrison Endycott (No. 25)
3:40 p.m. ET
• Kevin Yu (No. 18)
• Austin Eckroat (No. 37)
• Sam Stevens (No. 43)
Friday: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)
Featured Groups
3:10 p.m. ET
• Paul Haley II (No. 2)
• Brandon Harkins (No. 21)
• T.J. Vogel (No. 28)
3:20 p.m. ET
• Trevor Cone (No. 27)
• Carson Young (No. 29)
• David Kocher (No. 30)
3:30 p.m. ET
• Kevin Roy (No. 26)
• Harry Hall (No. 15)
• Justin Suh (No. 17)
Saturday: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)
Sunday: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)
#TOURBOUND PODCAST
There will be weekly rollouts of the Korn Ferry Tour's official podcast, #TOURBound, across the finishing stretch of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season. Click here for more on the #TOURBound podcast, hosted by Korn Ferry Tour winner James Nitties.
Click here for this week's episode of #TOURBound, featuring China's Carl Yuan.
ALL ACCESS WITH BRENT GRANT
This week at the Utah Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour's content team is going behind-the-scenes with Brent Grant as he aims to secure his spot inside The 25.
The #KFTAllAccess project will follow Grant's off-course preparation and on-course performance across the week at Oakridge CC. Grant entered the week at No. 23 on the Regular Season Points List, his season highlighted by a victory at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in May. He has accrued 748 points with two events remaining in the Regular Season. Harrison Endycott holds the No. 25 spot with 730 points; Kevin Roy stands No. 26 with 718 points.
Grant, 26, has made nine cuts in 17 starts in 2022 and compiled four top-25 finishes.
Follow along on Korn Ferry Tour social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter as Grant chases his first TOUR card in Utah.
