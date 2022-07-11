Monday qualifiers: Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

Will Grimmer and Matt Nagy led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, each carding 8-under 64 at Annbriar CC to earn spots in this week’s field at Panther Creek CC in Springfield, Illinois, in a region affectionately known as the Land of Lincoln.

Grimmer, who played collegiately at Ohio State, made nine birdies against one bogey Monday to secure his tee time Thursday. The 25-year-old made three Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2021, but this will mark his first appearance of 2022. He has also competed in two U.S. Opens as well as the 2019 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and 2021 Barbasol Championship.

Grimmer is an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, and he’ll aim to channel excitement for the upcoming NFL season into a strong showing in the Land of Lincoln.

Nagy – not to be confused with the former Chicago Bears head coach who bears the same name – carded seven birdies and an eagle Monday against one bogey. The Kennesaw State alum has made two career Korn Ferry Tour appearances; this will mark his first start of 2022. Nagy also competed in the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black.

The 33-year-old Georgia native lists St. Andrews among the golf courses he would most like to play, and although he won’t be competing at The 150th Open, he has earned a TOUR-sanctioned tee time regardless.

Also advancing from the Annbriar GC site were Luke Gannon and Mark Sharpstene, each carding 7-under 65. Both players recorded eight birdies against one bogey on the day.

Four players matched 5-under 66 at the Gateway National GC site to secure tee times at Panther Creek with no playoff needed – Angus Flanagan, Blake Dyer, Ryan Hall and Piri Borja.

Flanagan, who represented Great Britain & Ireland at the 2021 Walker Cup, finished No. 11 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking in 2021. The Englishman played collegiately at the University of Minnesota and has made three career TOUR starts.

In all, 131 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field in the Land of Lincoln.

For all scores from the Memorial Health Championship qualifier, click here.