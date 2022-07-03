Winner's Bag: Zecheng Dou, The Ascendant presented by Blue

Zecheng Dou, the 25-year-old who plays from Beijing, China, claimed his third career Korn Ferry Tour victory of his career and first since 2019 as he came out on top at The Ascendant presented by Blue for a one-stroke win over fellow countryman Carl Yuan.

Dou’s victory earned him 500 points that increased his season total to 1,207 points, putting him No. 2 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, with only Yuan in front of him.

Here’s what was in Dou’s bag this week at The Ascendant presented by Blue.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade Sim, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade Sim, 19 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist T200

Irons (5-PW): Titleist T100

Wedges (52, 56, 60 degrees): Titleist SM9 (52, 56), Titleist WedgeWorks BV (60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron - GSS